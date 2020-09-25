Laura Schneider and Rod Goodin are among six candidates vying for five seats on the Hastings Board of Education during the general election.
Other HPS school board candidates on the ballot are Sharon Behl Brooks, Brent Gollner, Jim Boeve and Chris Shade.
The candidates will be featured two at a time for three consecutive issues of the Hastings Tribune, starting with today’s Saturday edition and continuing Monday and Tuesday.
Laura Schneider
For Laura Schneider, serving on the Hastings Board of Education the last 12 years has been rewarding, considering the many districtwide improvements that have been achieved.
Schneider is one of three board members running for a fourth, four-year term on the school board.
Schneider, 63, of 2519 W. 10th St. came onto the board right after the new Hastings Middle School was completed.
Since then, the new science wing was constructed and other improvements were made at the Hastings High School, and five elementary schools in the district were renovated and/or enlarged.
Then, in the May 2020 primary election, district voters approved repurposing the former Morton Elementary building to be used as a preschool and district office.
District voters passed in May 2019 a levy-neutral levy override that allows the district to capture bond savings to reduce the financial impact on the general fund.
“Those two items, especially, indicate how the community feels about the schools and that they are very supportive,” she said. “It’s a very positive thing.”
Serving on the school board has been a way for Schneider to contribute to the community where she has lived for 33 years. She is an owner-agent of a State Farm Insurance Agency at 410 N. Minnesota Ave.
“At the time it was, and it really still is, an opportunity to give back in my community in a very supportive way,” she said.
When she was running for her first term, her second child was graduating from high school.
“I was familiar with the public school and wanted to serve more,” Schneider said.
Board members approach their work as a team, she said. It’s not accurate to say “I did this.”
Schneider has three adult children, all of whom live in the San Francisco area. Her husband, Greg, is a crop agronomist.
Schneider has a daughter who went to work for Teach for America in New York City.
“That may be one of the impetuses also that made me want to be more active in our local schools, just seeing how the public schools worked in a huge metropolitan area like New York City,” she said.
Rod Goodin
In running for the Hastings Board of Education, Rod Goodin wants to help the district continue to lead students in a positive direction.
“In light of the tremendous influence our public education system has on the attitudes, beliefs and actions of our youth, I want Hastings Public Schools to continue to lead them in a positive, powerful, true and right direction so that they will be hopeful and responsible citizens,” he wrote in an emailed response to questions. “Make sure we continue to teach and support Nebraskans values.”
Goodin, 68, of 1114 N. Kansas Ave. is a newcomer to public service.
“To be honest, boards and committees were not my thing until more recently,” he wrote. “I have demonstrated leadership in coaching and teaching primarily. This is the first time I have ever considered running for a board position.”
Goodin has four sons, aged 31, 30, 26 and 21 — all of whom went through all levels of Hastings Public Schools. One son is an orthopedic doctor, one is a soil scientist, one is a minister and one is graduating this year from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in pre-physical therapy.
He has been married 35 years to his wife, Dora Papadopoulou Goodin, a Greek from Cyprus.
Goodin has lived in Hastings for 24 years.
He was the director of rehabilitation at Mary Lanning Hospital for 17 years. For the last seven years he has worked as a physical therapist in home health.
“Which means I go to my patients’ homes because they cannot get out to go for help,” he wrote. “I love it!”
In running for the school board, Goodin wrote he brings a love for Hastings, Hastings Public Schools and the students. He had children attending Hastings Public Schools for 21 years.
Other attributes he wrote that he would bring to the board include strong beliefs in right and wrong, good and bad, commitment to excellence, accountability and responsibility.
He is bicultural and bilingual, having lived in Greece for 13 years.
“I know what it is like to live in a foreign country and not know the language,” he wrote. “I know how to manage finances both in my home and in an organization like HPS.”
