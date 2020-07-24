“We’re going to have a lot of hard conversations.”
Those words from Adams Central Superintendent Shawn Scott could not be more true as he and other school administrators from across Nebraska are in the midst of the difficult process of preparing for the return of students and faculty.
Scott, along with Hastings Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Schneider and the Rev. Tom Brouillette, chief administrative officer of Hastings Catholic Schools, gave members at the Hastings Noon Rotary Club on Friday a preview of what the upcoming school year may look like, nearly five months after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Each of the three spoke specifically about his own school system but also said that they have been working together and will need to continue doing so if the Hastings community is going to get through the approaching academic year.
“We’ve been talking since March about COVID and all of the back-and-forth, we’ve been working with the Nebraska Department of Education and the South Heartland Department of Health, with ESU 9, our local boards and communities, and with each other. It’s been a great thing for our community that the three schools have been working together, and we’ll continue to do that,” Broulliette said.
The first day of classes is less than a month away for each of the three schools, and one of the most talked-about precautions going into the new year is the decision of whether students and faculty will be required to wear masks. Adams Central will make its decision Aug. 4, but Schneider said Hastings Public already has made the call: Masks will be required.
“Nobody disagrees with anything in the plans, except for face coverings. It is an unbelievably hot topic,” Schneider said. “I have had teachers and parents say to me, ‘I will not come back if you require them,’ and I have had teachers and parents say, ‘We will not be back if you don’t require them.’ At the end of the day, and I only speak for HPS ... as of now we are requiring face coverings for everyone in the building unless you have a doctor’s note excusing you from that.”
Schneider said he’s been told by the medical community that very few people will need to be excused from wearing protective covering due to medical reasons.
Hastings High already has said masks will be required for anyone attending graduation on Sunday, but Schneider said before this past week that was going to be just a recommendation. That changed after discussions on the topic continued.
HHS held a practice ceremony for its 200-plus graduates and required masks there. Schneider said that around half of the students brought their own face covering and the other half had no problem accepting and wearing a provided mask.
“Even though some of them didn’t like it, there was no pushback,” the HPS superintendent said. “What we talked about at rehearsal was, this is not just to protect them but also to protect their parents, and some may bring their grandparents.
“It’s interesting to me, among adults, how controversial this is. I just hope people will work together and help us all get through it.”
Both Scott and Brouillette added that the vast majority of their faculty are in favor or will at least be OK with wearing a mask at school.
One question from a Rotary member was about taking temperatures, and all three school administrators confirmed their policy was to take students’ temperatures every morning. Scott added that the plan is to follow guidelines and monitor the South Heartland Health District’s threat level. Should the meter reach a level of orange — up from the current yellow — temperatures may be taken twice per day.
As Scott pointed out, taking protective measures has taken its toll on school budgets.
“Even this week I whined a little having to hit submit to buy the 75 thermometers for the classrooms at 50 bucks, 70 bucks apiece. Schools are spending a lot of money trying to do this. From what I’ve heard, we have one of the few health departments that have really helped and try to pitch in and help schools with that,” Scott said.
The schools also said they’ll do their best to practice social distancing in the classrooms, in the halls, at recess, and wherever else may be possible.
The consensus from the three administrators’ understanding was that the threat level would only reach the positive extreme of green if there was a vaccine, and if it ever got to red in-person instruction would be shut down. Scott added that a breakout in one school system without question would affect the other two.
“We have to remember those kids are all coming from relatively the same community. They all interact at the grocery store, church — they have all these activities they do together,” he said. “If something happens in one school with this, it very well could affect all of us, and we have to understand that and be ready to react.”
Scott also said that all three administrators learned a lot when the schools shut down in the spring. They have a better idea of what worked and what things didn’t work. And one area the schools feel more prepared for is issuing technology to students should they have to learn from home.
“We’ve already made contingency plans. If we have to flip the switch from one day to the next, I think we’re ready,” Scott said.
Schneider said Hastings Public will be offering virtual learning options for those students who don’t feel safe going to school.
“We are offering E-learning, as well. For people who don’t want the masks or don’t feel safe, we’re offering an E-learning option. But I will tell you, we are building that airplane as it flies; it’s going to be clunky, it’s going to be messy and it won’t be as good in person ... but we have to marry those two together somehow, the best we can.”
HPS also discussed the possible necessity of having a teacher lead class discussion from home in a virtual lesson.
Obviously, planning a school year in the midst of a pandemic isn’t something any school administrator has experience doing, so the three were adamant about all plans having the potential to be adjusted or changed throughout the year.
They also said there are still a lot of questions that need to be answered, especially when it comes to extracurricular activities. It is still unsure what happens when one school has a policy for spectators at an athletic event that collides with another, or whether pep bands will be able to compete, let alone play at athletic contests.
“Let’s say we’re playing Holdrege in football; and, for example, let’s say Adams Central requires masks but they don’t, then whose decision is it,” Scott said. “We have to have all these restrictions for food and lunches, but nobody’s talking about the concession stands yet.
“Some of these things are going to have to change. Do we have plans for those right now? No.”
St. Cecilia orchestrated a Facebook Live stream on Thursday to discuss questions regarding COVID-19 and the new school year (the video can be found on the Hastings Catholic Schools Facebook page). Hastings Public will have a livestream of its own Monday at 6 p.m. And Adams Central will meet Aug. 3 and release more in-depth guidelines the following morning.
There is still a lot to be determined, but one thing is for sure: The school officials in Hastings are willing to look at all options and share any information with each other in order to keep their staff and student body safe and healthy.
“There is so much more that school does (for kids) that we don’t put a grade on. We’ve got to have them here,” Scott said. “If wearing a mask keeps us in school, I’ll strap the thing on every day. I hope people start looking at it that way: If it helps us stay in school.”
“I’m really glad I live in Hastings, Nebraska, during this because I think because of our community we will stick together and work through this together,” Schneider added.
