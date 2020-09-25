In running for the Hastings Board of Education, Rod Goodin wants to help the district continue to lead students in a positive direction.
“In light of the tremendous influence our public education system has on the attitudes, beliefs and actions of our youth, I want Hastings Public Schools to continue to lead them in a positive, powerful, true and right direction so that they will be hopeful and responsible citizens,” he wrote in an emailed response to questions. “Make sure we continue to teach and support Nebraskans values.”
Goodin, 68, of 1114 N. Kansas Ave. is a newcomer to public service.
“To be honest, boards and committees were not my thing until more recently,” he wrote. “I have demonstrated leadership in coaching and teaching primarily. This is the first time I have ever considered running for a board position.”
Goodin has four sons, aged 31, 30, 26 and 21 — all of whom went through all levels of Hastings Public Schools. One son is an orthopedic doctor, one is a soil scientist, one is a minister and one is graduating this year from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in pre-physical therapy.
He has been married 35 years to his wife, Dora Papadopoulou Goodin, a Greek from Cyprus.
Goodin has lived in Hastings for 24 years.
He was the director of rehabilitation at Mary Lanning Hospital for 17 years. For the last seven years he has worked as a physical therapist in home health.
“Which means I go to my patients' homes because they cannot get out to go for help,” he wrote. “I love it!”
In running for the school board, Goodin wrote he brings a love for Hastings, Hastings Public Schools and the students. He had children attending Hastings Public Schools for 21 years.
Other attributes he wrote that he would bring to the board include strong beliefs in right and wrong, good and bad, commitment to excellence, accountability and responsibility.
He is bicultural and bilingual, having lived in Greece for 13 years.
“I know what it is like to live in a foreign country and not know the language,” Goodin wrote. “I know how to manage finances both in my home and in an organization like HPS.”
