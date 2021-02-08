Watson Elementary, like all schools, has had to make a lot of changes due to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Even without the pandemic, however, Watson students are supported by a variety of staff, family and programs.
Principal Jason Cafferty highlighted those “things we call wins” in his presentation, “Watson Winning Day by Day,” as part of the Spotlight on Learning portion of the regular Hastings Board of Education meeting on Monday.
“Some things you probably know; some things you might be a little surprised about,” he said.
Watson has three resident grandparents who help students.
“They just spend hours and hours and hours in our building, and I just think they need some recognition from time to time,” Cafferty said.
He also highlighted the building’s Parent-Teacher Organization, which he said consists of about eight dedicated mothers who have raised thousands of dollars through fundraisers. Those funds are usually spent on technology.
For instance, every Watson teacher has an iPad. By the end of the year, so will every specialist.
Watson has a new therapy dog, Ralphie, who Cafferty said is the most popular entity in the building.
Ralphie also sometimes is present during teachers’ common planning period.
Cafferty also highlighted custodians Jeremy Woodard and Josh Peterson for sanitizing the building each day.
“It’s like clockwork,” he said. “It’s meticulous, but they do it. They just do so much for the building to keep it clean and sanitized.”
Joining Cafferty in giving the presentation were instructional facilitators and Title I instructors Jennifer Engel and Michelle Rehbein.
Engel and Rehbein have stepped in teaching e-learning classes — Rehbein with first-grade reading, Engel with fourth-grade math.
“I really appreciate everything they do,” Cafferty said.
From Prairie Loft to a pumpkin patch, Rehbein spoke about the at-school field trips Watson students have had this school year.
“We got creative with our field trips,” she said. “We couldn’t take bus trips, so they came to us.”
She said it was important to the school to take advantage of outside learning time as much as possible.
Engel said Watson’s Wellness Fitness Club was recognized as a school in action and received a silver award.
Cafferty also highlighted paraeducator Taren Baxter and the school’s tech club.
Baxter is responsible for the school’s prolific social media presence, informing parents about daily activities.
“She does so much for our school,” he said.
He also spoke about fourth-grade teacher Leslee Wischmeier, who died Nov. 14, 2020. She had worked for the district about 20 years.
Cafferty was quarantined at the time with COVID-19. As much as he wanted to, he couldn’t be in the building at that time.
It was Engel who told Wischmeier’s students about her death when Engel filled in in Wischmeier’s classroom for the first week.
“She had to spend her whole first four days trying to educate but let the students have their time,” Cafferty said. “It was not an easy time for anybody in our school.”
He lauded Carla Byrnes, who took over Wischmeier’s classroom after Wischmeier’s death.
Engel read a letter submitted to the district by the parent of one of Byrnes’ students to nominate her for the district’s Educator of the Year award.
The letter highlighted Byrnes for the stability and dedication she brings to the classroom even though in order for nominees to be selected for the award they need to be with the district at least three years.
“She’s got calmness,” Cafferty said. “She’s got compassion. She was understanding.”
Also during the meeting, school officials noted Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 was School Board Recognition Week.
To honor Hastings school board members, the administration presented each of the nine members with a three-quarters zip pullover.
In other business, board members:
- Voted 9-0 to approve the 2021-22 district calendar.
- Unanimously approved revising wording to the student attendance policy to add the word “mental” in addition to behavioral health to the list of factors for families and educators to consider when developing a plan to improve regular attendance.
- Unanimously approved the first reading of a revised version of the Professional Boundaries Between Employees and Students. The action updates an existing policy with more examples.
- Unanimously approved the district’s paper bid of $31,992 from the Field Paper Co. of Omaha, which was the lowest of two bids.
- Unanimously approved creating the position of assistant director of special education, a full-time administrative position.
