With gatherings limited to no more than 10 people, it wasn’t possible for the Hastings Board of Education to honor district retirees in person Monday, but they were honored nonetheless.
The board normally honors retirees during the regular May meeting.
“Obviously, we couldn’t pull that off under these current circumstances,” Superintendent Jeff Schneider said. “Although they’re not off the hook yet because we will be contacting these individuals to find a time we can meet with them in person to present them with a couple gifts.”
He and Board President Jim Boeve led the rest of the board in a round of applause honoring the 13 retirees who worked a total of 309 years of service.
“This is not the way we wanted to honor you,” Schneider said. “I know I’ve spoken to a couple personally. They’re not very excited about how this has happened, either. This is not how they envisioned the end of their career — but, just like our students, they will stick together, and we’ll come through this stronger.”
The retirees, the schools or offices where they have served, and their total years of service include:
- Steve Adelson, Hastings High School, eight years
- Susan Anstine, Hastings High, 30 years
- Diane Bumgardner, district office, 17 years
- Teresa Burns, Hastings High, 13 years
- Doug Jorgensen, district office, 25 years
- Robert Kerr, Hastings High, 34 years
- Fred Knapple, Hastings Middle School, 28 years
- Cynthia Lewis, Longfellow Elementary, 24 years
- Patty Meyer, Lincoln Elementary, 30 years
- Connie Niles, district office, 40 years
- Cheryl Schuff, Lincoln Elementary, 32 years
- Rod Tickle, Hastings High, 22 years
- Belle Williams, Hastings High, six years
In other business, board members 9-0 approved a $146,535 bid from Computer Hardware for 750 laptop computers.
The purchase is an effort to prepare students for the possibility of continued distance learning during the 2020-21 school year. The computers would be used by students in second through seventh grades. The district already has a 1:1 program for grades eight through 12.
There are more than 750 second- through seventh-grade students in the district.
Trent Kelly, HPS director of technology and operations, wrote in an email answer to a question that the district also will be using computers it already owns.
Board members also unanimously approved the 2020-21 facilities usage contract with the Hastings Family YMCA for $15,000 to use the 16th Street YMCA pool.
