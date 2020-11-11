Carlos Barcenas, a member of the Grand Island school board, poses for a photo, Nov. 5, 2020, in Grand Island, Neb. Barcenas is recognized as a person who makes a difference due to his translating all district COVID-19 communications, including town halls and public updates, into Spanish for families. Barcenas also served on the Nebraska Association of School Boards equality collaborative and the GIIPS equity task force.