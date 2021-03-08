Adams Central Public Schools is taking steps to better communicate with its staff, students and parents, Superintendent Shawn Scott explained Monday at the Adams Central Board of Education meeting.
Scott said the school is working with IdeaBank Marketing to develop a comprehensive communications plan. The first phase of developing that plan will be surveys sent out to gather information about current viewpoints regarding the school’s communication, both internally and externally.
Three different surveys will be sent out to staff, students and people in the community to collect data about each group, including preferred methods and frequency of receiving information from the school. Surveys are scheduled to be conducted between March 17 and April 7.
“We’re trying to gauge what parents want to do there,” Scott said. “We’re hoping to get some good ideas from it.”
He said other schools across Nebraska have completed similar surveys and plans.
Working with a local company that can provide the service also is appealing to Scott.
“I’m excited about it because it’s a way to improve communications with everyone,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a contract with the Nebraska Safety Center for summer driver education classes
- Accepted the resignation of Jennifer Pohlson
- Amended the contract for Lonnie Abbott as an administrator for the 2021-22 school year
- Authorized the early redemption of the district’s outstanding General Obligation School Building Bonds, Series 2016, as part of a refinancing move
- Authorized the issuance of refunding bonds, Series 2021, not to exceed $8 million as part of a refinancing move
The next regular meeting will be April 12 at 6:30 p.m.
