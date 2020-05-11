The Adams Central Board of Education on Monday approved a resolution to sell excess property in and around the Adams Central Early Childhood Center in Juniata.
During Monday's regular May board meeting, Superintendent Shawn Scott said the district has been working with the Juniata Community Redevelopment Authority to use the extra land to benefit the community. The land previously had been subdivided into three lots and now can be sold.
He believes the goal is to build two or three houses on the subdivided land, which will provide additional housing to the community.
"The purpose is to develop houses on these lots," Scott said. "I think it's a win-win here."
Athletic Director Alan Frank offered an annual review of the extra-curricular programs at the school, though activities in the spring were disrupted by the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
He said the numbers of participants were stronger this year than last and he expects that trend to continue into next year. He attributed some of the success to the school's weight room as well as the school's collaborative efforts with other districts.
"It's a really great thing for our school to have participation and some success that I think cumulatively has been at a higher level than it has been in several years," he said. "I think that's a testament to the kids and the coaches."
