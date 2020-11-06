Four Tribland schools will be able to teach students about manufacturing and automotive mechanics in a virtual and augmented reality setting, thanks to a grant from the state.
The Nebraska State Board of Education awarded reVISION grants to schools across the state to help develop talent pipelines for economic growth and workforce development by strengthening high school Career and Technical Education programs.
The competitive Perkins reVISION Action Grant program provides funds for secondary school districts to help implement activities that align with high-skill, high-wage, and high-demand occupations.
Grantors awarded 11 grants supporting 12 school districts and two colleges for a total of $911,763.
Recipients included Sandy Creek (South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5) and a collaboration of four districts through Educational Service Unit No. 9.
Kristen Slechta, professional learning specialist for the ESU, said Adams Central, Doniphan-Trumbull, Harvard and Kenesaw teamed up to apply for the grant two years in a row.
“With our smaller rural schools, it’s hard to add an entire new program,” she said. “I’m really proud of these schools willing to take advantage of these types of grants.”
To apply, schools had to collect internal data on programs they offer and compare that to regional data to identify ways to strengthen students’ ability to qualify for high-wage, high-skill and high-demand jobs in the area.
Last year, the group used $200,000 in grant funds to purchase zSpace All-In-One computers for the schools as a way to boost their offerings in health sciences.
The zSpace AIO combines elements of augmented reality and virtual reality on an all-in-one computer to create lifelike experiences that inspire curiosity, create engagement and deepen understanding, according to the company’s website.
Adams Central received six units while the other three schools got four units each. Each unit has a driving unit and three passenger units, which allows a group of four to work on the same project.
Slechta said objects being examined on the device can be manipulated on screen. In an anatomy class, for example, students can perform a virtual dissection of the human body to see how organs fit together in three dimensions.
“This was a way to use technology to bring it to life,” she said. “It’s incredible to be able to take two atoms and be able to see the chemical reaction between them.”
This year, another $100,000 in funding will provide the schools with the chance to add more engagement with the devices by adding additional software in the realm of manufacturing and automotive mechanics.
Of this year’s grant, $95,200 will be used for equipment and software. The remaining $1,988 will go to professional development as teachers learn to use the new technology in the classroom.
Along with the additional software, they will add a welding wand for devices. The wand will allow the devices to be used in welding training.
Slechta said the wands will be able to help schools save on material costs for welding programs by providing a way for students to practice new techniques in a virtual setting.
“We want to enhance that experience as much as we can,” she said. “It’s so exciting.”
More information about the reVISION grants can be found at https://www.education.ne.gov/nce/revision.html.
