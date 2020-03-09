Local schools are advising that students and parents take the same steps recommended to avoid the flu as a way to protect themselves as COVID-19, called the coronavirus, continues to spread.
Adams Central Superintendent Shawn Scott addressed the issue with the Board of Education Monday night during the board’s monthly meeting.
On Monday, the school sent out a communication about the coronavirus to school families. In speaking with Adams County Emergency Management, Scott was told it’s just a matter of time before the virus spreads to Adams County.
“We’re trying to do what we can to be proactive and encouraging people to not overreact,” he said.
Hastings Public Schools also sent a similar letter to parents on Monday.
The letters explain that basic hygiene — like washing hands often, avoiding touching faces, and disinfecting surfaces that are touched often — can reduce the chances of being exposed to the disease and protect others. Readers are advised to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow or sleeve. Anyone who feels sick should stay home to avoid spreading any contagious illness to others.
Scott said the letter was sent out to provide information to families to keep themselves safe. He said the school’s custodians follow a similar cleaning procedure as hospitals, which will help protect students while at school.
“It’s nice our custodians do that kind of work,” he said.
At this point school will continue as normal, Scott said, but officials are staying in touch with the South Heartland District Health Department and preparing for any other steps that might be needed in a local outbreak, up to and including school closure.
“We’re going to follow the experts on this and do what we need to do,” he said.
In other business, the board:
- Approved a contract with the Nebraska Safety Center for summer driver education classes.
- Approved a Patriot Band travel proposal for
- 2021.
- Approved contracts for Nicole Gengenbach as a language arts teacher; Maria Bohlen as a life skills teacher; Justin Miller as a special education behavior teacher; Ashley Wells as an elementary computer/technology teacher; Megan Lewandowski as a vocal music teacher; Jalynda Hollister as an early childhood education teacher; and Sarah Arehart as an early childhood education teacher.
The next regular Board of Education meeting is scheduled for April 13 at 6:30 p.m.
