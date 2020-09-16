Local families are getting a break on lunch and breakfast costs for children.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Aug. 31 the U.S. Department of Agriculture will allow summer meal program operators to continue serving free meals to all children through the end of December, or when funding runs out.
At Hastings Public Schools, every student will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch meals beginning Sept. 21. Meals paid for starting Sept. 1 will be refunded to students’ lunch accounts.
This is an extension of the USDA waiver program that has helped provide more than 115,000 free meals to Hastings students since the beginning of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic.
“I’m excited about it because I think it’s good for all families,” said David Essink, HPS director of human resources and operations. “There may still be people out of work, or different financial situations going on. So it’s going to provide everyone with a way to get food for kids without costing families a lot of money.”
E-learning students also are eligible. Those students can pick up meals to go at their assigned schools.
Extra entrees, as well as a la carte options, still will be available for students to purchase using funds from their meal accounts.
HPS encourages those who were intending to apply for free and reduced lunches to submit those applications by Sept. 30 so they are processed before this program is scheduled to end, which is Dec. 31, or when funding runs out.
“We have worked with Lunchtime Solutions and South Heartland District Health Department to provide the safest environment possible when students are eating breakfast and lunch,” Essink said. “Free breakfast and lunch will be another positive step in helping families during the current situation.”
Lunchtime Solutions Inc., a company based in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, provides the meals under a contract with the school district.
“Our teams will continue to successfully adapt our programs as situations change,“ said Tammy Coyle, vice president of operations for Lunchtime Solutions. “We could never do this without the dedicated staff who work these programs with the help of school district staff and volunteers. Providing nutritious meals to children who may otherwise not have them is very important to us, and we know it is to the schools and communities we serve, as well.”
