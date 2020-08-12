Following in the footsteps of a coaching legend is a tall task for anyone.
Rookie head coach Kelan Schumacher has the pleasure of succeeding Alan VanCura, who led St. Cecilia to seven volleyball championships over 42 seasons there.
VanCura is third on Nebraska’s all-time win list with 886 coaching victories. Schumacher’s journey to his first will begin Aug. 29 in a triangular against two Centennial Conference opponents.
“I had the pleasure of working under him as an assistant last year,” Schumacher said of VanCura. “There’s a reason he was so good at what he did. He was extremely dedicated to the athletes and he cared about them a lot and did whatever he could do to help them be successful. It’s a fun role to step into, but it’s a challenging role to step into and follow someone who is a volleyball coaching legend in the state.”
Schumacher was on the staff that led St. Cecilia to a state runner-up finish in 2019. The Hawkettes were swept in the Class C-2 championship by longtime rival Grand Island Central Catholic — a team the Hawkettes beat three times prior during the season.
St. Cecilia finished 34-4 and graduated a strong senior class. This year won’t necessarily be a rebuilding year, but some new faces will be in the lineup along with some old.
“We do have a good group of four girls who played a whole lot for us last year,” said Schumacher, who coached and taught at North Platte St. Patrick’s for five years prior to moving to Hastings.
Katharine Hamburger, who tallied 283 kills and 66 blocks last season, is the lone returning senior. Schumacher said she’ll have an increased role and be a go-to threat on offense.
“Katharine is going to transition into more of a six-rotation player for us this season. She has been playing mostly just front row the last two years,” said Schumacher. “We’ll rely on her for a lot of things. She’s a really good leader and she pushes herself every single day. She’ll be kind of our big arm this year.”
Addie Kirkegaard is another experienced hitter after a sophomore season where she posted 169 kills.
“Addie has put in a lot of good work, going to a lot of camps this summer,” Schumacher said. “She’s gotten a lot of good training and we look for her to be a big threat on offense.”
Erin Sheehy, who garnered statewide respect for her play as libero last season and racked up 420 digs, will once again don that kit.
“Erin is going to up a lot of balls for us to give Katharine and the other girls in that front row,” Schumacher said. “Erin is just going to get better and better with time.”
The Hawkettes will transition this year from a 6-2 offense to a 5-1, with Jill Parr doing the setting.
Running the point with Makenna Asher, who graduated and is now playing for Hastings College, Parr dished out 379 assists last year with 249 digs.
“She’ll set all the way around this season and with her experience last year, we’ve got full confidence in her ability to do that,” Schumacher said.
Hailey Reifert will see time as a defensive specialist.
The Hawkettes aren’t expected to be the same team they were last year, and Schumacher knows that.
But he still expects to be competitive in the Centennial Conference and beyond.
“More than that, though, we just want to be playing our best ball by the end of the year,” Schumacher said. “We’ve got a big challenge ahead of us this year.”
Part of that challenge is moving up a class to C-1.
“That class seems to be loaded every year, top to bottom,” Schumacher said. “It’ll make for the year tougher, but it’ll be a great challenge.”
2020 schedule
August
29, at Aquinas Catholic, Kearney Catholic triangular 11 a.m.
September
3, at GICC 7 p.m.; 8, Adams Central 7 p.m.; 10, at Gibbon 7 p.m.; 12, at Cozad invite 10 a.m.; 15, at Blue Hill 6:30 p.m.; 19, at Fillmore Central 9 a.m.; 22, at Doniphan-Trumbull 7 p.m.; 24, at Sutton 7 p.m.; 26, at Holdrege tournament 9 a.m.; 29, St Cecilia tournament TBD
October
1, St. Cecilia tournament TBD; 6, at Centura 7 p.m.; 8, Centennial Conference tournament TBD; 10, Centennial Conference tournament TBD; 15, Sandy Creek 7 p.m.; 20, Columbus Scotus 7 p.m.; 26, at subdistricts
