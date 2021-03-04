March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and the South Heartland District Health Department is spreading the message throughout south central Nebraska that all residents age 50-75 should get screened for colorectal cancer and continue a lifetime pattern of screening at recommended times.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States and the second leading cause of death from cancers that affect both men and women. Colorectal cancer affects all racial and ethnic groups and is most often found in people age 50 and older.
The good news? Screening for colorectal cancer saves lives. If everyone age 50 and older were screened regularly, 6 out of 10 deaths from colorectal cancer could be prevented.
Screenings help find precancerous polyps (growths that are not normal) so they can be removed before they turn into cancer. Screening helps find colorectal cancer early when treatment can be very effective.
Polyps or cancer in the colon or rectum don’t always cause symptoms so, without screening, changes may be taking place that you don’t know about. However, things like blood in or on your stool, stomach pain, aches, cramps that don’t go away or losing weight without knowing why may indicate problems with the colon and should be checked by your medical provider.
The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recommends regular screening, using high-sensitivity fecal occult blood testing, sigmoidoscopy, or colonoscopy beginning at age 50 and continuing until age 75 years.
The FOBT is an easy, at-home test where you collect small stool samples on a card and send to a lab. This screening should be done once a year. Sigmoidoscopy is a procedure done by the doctor who looks for polyps or cancer in the rectum and lower third of the colon. It is done every five years. If positive results are found on either FOBT or sigmoidoscopy, then colonoscopy should be done.
Colonoscopy is a procedure done by the doctor that looks for polyps or cancer in the rectum and the entire colon. Colonoscopy is done every 10 years or as advised by your medical provider.
You decide which screening method is best for you — but remember that the best screening method is the one that gets done! Talk with your medical provider about the benefits and risks of each screening option as well as your family history, personal risk factors and preferences to help determine which screening test is best for you. If you have certain risk factors, you may need to start screening before age 50 and be tested more often than other people.
Most insurance plans, including Medicare, help pay for colorectal cancer screening. Check with your health insurance provider for your colorectal cancer screening benefits.
What steps can you take to lower your risk?
- Get screened if you are 50 or older.
- Eat a diet rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains from breads, cereals, nuts, and beans.
- Eat a low-fat diet.
- Eat foods with folate such as leafy green vegetables. A daily multivitamin containing 0.4 milligrams of folic acid may also be helpful.
- If you use alcohol, drink only in moderation.
- If you use tobacco, quit. If you don’t use tobacco, don’t start.
- Exercise for at least 20 minutes three to four days each week. Moderate exercise such as walking, gardening, or climbing steps may help reduce your risk.
During National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month in March, South Heartland District Health Department is offering free FOBT kits to complete at home. To get your free screening kit, call the South Heartland District Health Department at 402-462-6211 (toll free at 1-877-238-7595).
For more information on colorectal cancer, visit the Nebraska Colon Cancer Screening Program website (https://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Nebraska-Colon-Cancer-Screening-Program.aspx), the American Cancer Society website (www.cancer.org/), the website for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal) or the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force website (www.uspreventativeservicestaskforce.org). A personal risk assessment tool is available at (www.cancer.gov/colorectalcancerrisk/).
Don’t put it off. Make a commitment today to get screened for colorectal cancer and take measures to lower your risk!
Dorrann Hultman is a public health nurse with South Heartland District Health Department. She may be reached at 402-462-6211 or toll free at 1-877-238-7595.
