The city of Hastings' Parks and Recreation Department will conduct a job fair Sunday for potential seasonal employees to hire on for the summer.
Parks and Rec has a variety of jobs available, ranging from scorekeeping to working as a lifeguard at the Aquacourt Water Park to mowing city parks and other municipal property.
The job fair runs 1-3 p.m. at the Hastings City Auditorium, 400 N. Hastings Ave. For an interview, candidates should apply in person or online to skip the line.
For more information call 402-461-3535 or visit cityofhastings.org.
