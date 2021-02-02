GRAND ISLAND — The Hastings girls basketball team was in need of some second half adjustments, and it needed them from Tigers’ head coach Greg Mays, who had missed some time with the team while quarantining.
Mays and the Tigers made the necessary adjustments and it immediately paid dividends. But, the Northwest girls got a big bucket from Addy Esquivel, as the Vikings won 47-44 in thrilling fashion.
One of those second-half adjustments for the Tigers was turning up the intensity. And while they did not get the outcome they wanted, Mays was proud of the way his team responded.
“We thought we kind of had to dictate the game again,” said Mays. “We had been sitting back and trying to guard them and be safe. But we had to go out and pressure, and we did that. We picked up full a little bit and got a couple turnovers. The pressure in the halfcourt, we just had to because they were picking us apart. They were just moving the ball until something good happened.
“I thought we played pretty good in the second half after being pretty lackluster in the beginning.”
Things were not going well for the Tigers in the first half. They were just 5-for-18 from the field and turned the ball over nine times. HHS tallied just 13 points in the first 16 minutes of play.
But in the third quarter, Hastings forced Northwest to commit five turnovers and shot 7-for-12 from the floor, racking up 20 points in the frame. The offensive explosion gave HHS a 33-29 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
A big reason for the Tigers’ success was the play of McKinsey Long, who hit both of her 3-point attempts in the third and tallied eight of the team’s 20 points.
The Vikings’ offense finally got back on track in the fourth, and Northwest took a 40-37 lead with 2:23 remaining. Northwest continued to hold its lead until Long tied the game with 1:14 left on the clock with another trey.
Both teams added points late, but it was Esquivel’s 3-pointer with 14 seconds left that gave the Vikings the final lead. Hastings tried to get the ball to Long for a last-second attempt at tying the game, but Shanae Suttles made a great defensive play and stole the ball just before the buzzer sounded.
“We were trying to get her in the flare; we actually had it set for her or KK (Laux). We got the flare going, but they just did a good job of pressuring it,” Mays said. “We’re getting closer... We did a good job getting into it. We just couldn’t get the pass and catch.”
Suttles proved to be a pain in the Tigers’ side all night. Even when Hastings was doing a good job of taking away Northwest’s inside threat, Suttles picked up the slack and poured in a game-high 22 points on 10-for-20 shooting.
“She hit some tough shots. I thought Lauren did a good job adjusting to the inside presence and I thought we had gotten them to the point where they were one dimensional — but the problem was the one dimension was her. She hit some tough shots,” the HHS coach said.
Long led Hastings with 13 points while Dacey Sealey and Maddie Hilgendorf both added nine points.
Even with the loss, HHS has still won six of its last 10 games. Hastings will have a chance to get back on track with a home game against North Platte on Friday. Mays said it’s going to be nice being able to rejoin his squad at practice now that his quarantine is over. But even when he was away from the team, he had no doubt his assistant coaches were handling things.
“I know the coaching staff in place...I knew we were in good shape,” he said. “I gave some suggestions about practice plans a couple of times, but other than that I let them run it because they’re ready. They’re fine. I had complete confidence in that.”
Hastings (10-7)......7 6 20 11 — 44
Northwest (9-6).....11 9 9 18 — 47
Hastings (44)
KK Laux 3, Dacey Sealey 9, McKinsey Long 13, Maddie Hilgendorf 9, Lauren Hinrichs 2, Charli Coil 1, Libby Landgren 7
Northwest (47)
Alexis Julesgard 6, Claire Caspersen 8, Madison Cushing 4, Addy Esquivel 3, Shanae Suttles 22, Avyn Urbanski 4
