Members of a group trying to stop the city of Hastings from demolishing the deteriorating 16th Street viaduct have filed an initiative petition for a special election on the issue, which led to other legal actions last week.
Paul Dietze presented the petition to Hastings City Clerk Kim Jacobitz on Nov. 4, but it wasn’t initially approved for circulation. The primary petitioners included Dietze, Norman Sheets and Alton Jackson.
In a letter dated Nov. 5, the clerk determined the petition wasn’t in its proper form, because it had been filed before provisional ballots from the Nov. 3 general election had been verified and the results were certified by the Adams County Canvassing Board.
“I am of the opinion that the prospective petition is premature,” the letter reads. “As such I cannot meet the statutory obligation under the Statutes, at this time.”
The results of the election were certified on Nov. 6.
On Nov. 9, Dietze, Jackson and Sheets filed a writ of mandamus against Jacobitz and a motion for a temporary restraining order against the members of the Hastings City Council. Both actions were filed in Adams County District Court.
The writ of mandamus asked a judge to order the clerk to approve the initiative petition for circulation and solicitation of signatures immediately. It claimed the clerk didn’t inform the plaintiffs of any necessary changes and that those changes be made pursuant to her statutory duty proscribed in Nebraska law.
In a second case, the group filed a motion for temporary restraining order to prevent the council from “considering, approving or implementing City Council Resolution 2020-62.”
That measure was filed against each member of the Hastings City Council — Jeniffer Beahm, Ginny Skutnik, Butch Eley, Ted Schroeder, Paul Hamelink, Chuck Rosenberg, Scott Snell and Matt Fong.
The group asked the judge to issue an order enjoining the city from considering Resolution No. 2020-62 until such time that they are legally allowed to circulate a second petition and submit it for certification and consideration in accordance with the statutory scheme governing initiatives.
“Passage of Resolution 2020-62 would likely require Plaintiffs to amend their Second Petition, which is currently an initiative, to a referendum, which the City Council has once before circumvented,” the complaint stated. “A referendum, followed by an initiative would require significantly more effort and money from Plaintiffs and Plaintiffs believe the City is, effectively, coordinating with the Clerk, seeking to frustrate Plaintiffs’ right to place the Second Petition on a ballot to be considered by the voters.”
Council members were served with the complaint on Nov. 9, just before the council meeting started.
“There was no ex parte restraining order entered,” said City Attorney Clint Schukei. “So while it was requested, it was not entered and so there was nothing that prohibited the council from going forward, talking about and voting on the Resolution 2020-62.”
Ex parte means the court can enter an order without hearing from the other side.
Schukei said the city would’ve complied with an order had an order been entered.
Both sides had the chance to make their case on Nov. 17 during a telephone conference call with Judge Terri Harder. Dietze, Jackson and Sheets were represented by attorneys Bradley Holbrook and Coy Clark with Jacobsen, Orr, Lindstrom and Holbrook in Kearney. The city was represented by Schukei and City Administrator Dave Ptak.
Following the conference call, the clerk approved the initiative petition for circulation by letter on Nov. 17, according to a journal entry and order by Harder dated Nov. 19.
The mandamus action was dismissed because the petition had been approved.
According to the journal entry, the city officials represented to the court that the timeline to begin physical removal and/or destruction of the 16th Street viaduct likely is to be longer than the time period in which the plaintiffs could obtain the signatures for the initiative petition, have it approved by the city and submitted to registered voters for vote by special election.
Harder’s order found that the motion for temporary restraining order, filed on Nov. 9, will be treated as a motion for preliminary injunction and a hearing on that motion is continued until either a special election on the initiative petition occurs or the city takes affirmative steps to begin removal of the viaduct.
The defendants were granted permission to file an answer to the complaint in this case out of time. If plaintiffs set the motion for preliminary injunction of any other matter for hearing in the case, defendants will have 14 days from service of that notice of hearing to file an answer to the operative complaint.
The petition reads, “The purpose of this voter initiative is for the City of Hastings to perform major repair on the 16th Street viaduct as outlined by the Olsson and Associates bridge engineer Tyler Kramer.”
The engineer listed on the petition is believed to refer to Tyler Cramer of engineering firm Olsson.
Dietze, Jackson and Holbrook couldn’t be reached for comment, or declined to comment, on the petition or the following court cases during the past two weeks.
Cramer is a bridge engineer who presented multiple options to the City Council in reports presented in February 2019 and November 2019. The viaduct was closed to traffic in May 2019 due to its deteriorating condition.
The least expensive option was to demolish the viaduct for about $1.46 million, which the council voted to do in December 2019.
Dietze, Jackson and Sheets were among a group of citizens that favored the extensive repair option, estimated to cost $3.1 million, and possibly extend the life of the existing structure 25-30 years.
The group collected about 2,700 signatures to reverse the council’s decision to raze the bridge and later formed a nonprofit organization named Hastings Citizens with a Voice.
The council reversed its decision and agreed to put the issue on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Since Cramer’s repair estimate was based on a visual condition assessment of the viaduct, the city needed more information before putting a potential bond amount before voters.
The city hired Engineering Specialists Inc. of Omaha to conduct a forensic investigation of the viaduct.
The report from ESI consisted of 260 pages of information and justifications that a repair wasn’t feasible due to the condition of the viaduct. Highlighting additional trouble spots, the ESI estimate for the project was about $7.5 million, which didn’t include costs associated with the Union Pacific Railroad.
Jay Bleier, the senior engineer for Olsson, told the council at its Aug. 24 meeting that their initial assessment of $3.1 million was no longer valid. Bleier said that factoring in other costs such as working with the Union Pacific Railroad, permitting, engineering costs, construction and testing, quality control and quality assurance, the costs could go up to at least $10 million.
Cramer also signed a letter dated Nov. 6 from Olsson to the City Council that explained that further engineering study would determine that making extensive repairs to the bridge will result in a greater potential for further repair and maintenance spending in the future.
“Our recommendation is that the bridge be demolished and, if deemed necessary through a traffic study, reconstruction of a modern bridge structure at the same alignment, or at another location to better benefit the City of Hastings,” the letter reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.