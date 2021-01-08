KENESAW — On Friday the Kenesaw Blue Devils hosted the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons in what started as a very tight game. In the end, the Blue Devils were able to stand their ground and protect home court with a convincing 64-48 victory over the Falcons.
For the first quarter, the teams traded blows all the way to a 13-9 Blue Devils lead. The quarter finished with a basket each to a 15-11 score.
Blue Devils junior Eli Jensen got the offense going for his team with a layup, followed up by a 3-pointer from sophomore Lane Kelley to go ahead 20-11 early in the second. Falcons senior Gavin Sheen was able to help chip away at the Blue Devils’ lead with a 3-pointer of his own.
At the 23-14 score, Kenesaw junior Tyson Denkert started his offense on the night, scoring the next five points for the Blue Devils, with the defense locking down and only allowing a single basket during that span.
Defense would play another key role on the ensuing possession for the Falcons, as Blue Devils junior Trey Kennedy got the pick on defense, and translated it into two fast-break points and the 30-16 lead.
The Blue Devils continued their hot streak off the 15-5 run, scoring six of the last nine points of the quarter, and outscoring the Falcons 21-8 in the entire quarter for the sizable 36-19 halftime lead.
Out of the locker room, the defense shined again to start, getting another steal turned into a fast break layup from senior Deric Goldenstein. W-H senior Jayden Bauer got fired up on offense, hitting a layup and a 3-pointer to get the Falcons back to within 14 of the Blue Devils.
On a putback from Blue Devils senior Austin Peterson, the score went up to 42-26 in favor of the home team, which would remain after both teams’ defenses anchored down to the final minute of play, where Sheen finally broke the dry spell for both teams with a three-pointer, but answered by a trey and free throw from Denkert to close the third quarter, putting the Blue Devils ahead 46-29 heading into the final eight minutes of play.
Throughout the fourth quarter, the teams played very evenly to a 52-38 score, but the Falcons were held at bay of any late comeback after the Blue Devils went on a 9-3 run to push their lead to 21 points (61-40).
The Falcons finished the game on an 8-3 run, but were unable to get any momentum on their side late to erase the deficit, leading the Blue Devils to their 64-48 victory at home.
The Blue Devils had three players in double-digits for scoring, being led by a strong, 20-point showing from Denkert. Peterson and Kelley rounded out the double-digit scoring with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
“(Denkert is) our playmaker,” said Kenesaw head coach Jack Einrem. “This year, with him in there, he just takes over and is such an athlete. He’s just one of the best athletes around, and his basketball skills are just getting better every time he is out there. He’s seeing the floor better. Experience is a big deal, but he is just a heck of a player.”
As a team, the Blue Devils shot 42% from the field, including 35% from beyond the arc.
Next for the Blue Devils, who move to 7-2 on the season, is a matchup against a 1-8 Harvard Cardinals squad in Harvard.
