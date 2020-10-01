BLUE HILL — After making the move up to Class D-1, two-time defending state champion Bruning-Davenport/Shickley entered Thursday having won 14 of its 15 matches and is soaring; just ask the team’s bench mascot, a green Tyrannosaurus Rex. The team’s theme of soaring to new heights is represented by the “dino-soar.”
The Class D-1, No. 2 Eagles continued to devour the competition Thursday night, sweeping matches with Giltner and Blue Hill to improve to 16-1 on the year. In BDS’ 16 victories, it has only dropped two sets.
“I felt like we had really good energy (Thursday),” said BDS coach Kari Jo Alfs. “I feel like our serve-receive and our defense were super good (Thursday). We were able to get the ball to the setter and use so many options. I feel that’s where we really dominated the game, was with our passing.”
BDS started its night with a 25-13, 25-12 victory over Giltner before beating the host Bobcats 25-17, 25-13. Alfs was especially pleased with what she saw from her team’s defense in both matches. The Eagles tracked down hard deflections off digs and sent back attacks with emphatic blocks.
“We returned a lot of girls in the back row, so I felt coming into this year that was going to be one of our stronger points, defense. They’re stepping up to the challenge and playing super well,” the BDS coach said.
“They played great. They’re a great defensive team. They’re very well-trained and well-coached,” said Blue Hill head coach Jessica Diehl.
Senior Macy Kamler led the team with eight kills while fellow senior Jordan Bolte tallied 12 assists in the Eagles’ opening match. Kamler racked up 13 kills against the Bobcats, while Bolte had four kills and seven assists.
Those two are the only seniors on the team, which is made up of mostly sophomores and juniors.
“A lot of these girls played last year, but if you look at the roster we’re still pretty young this year,” Alfs said. “I just really admire the girls; I think they’re a little further ahead defensive wise. They just have a heart and a will to compete.”
Bruning-Davenport/Shickley will have quite the test Monday at the Silver Lake triangular. The Eagles will face off with the 11-7 Mustangs as well as Smith Center, which has an impressive 19-2 record on the year.
Alfs said she likes having tough teams on the schedule, saying you can learn just as much in a loss to a good team as you can in a win.
After the win over the Bobcats in the final match of the night, BDS players unveiled a banner and held it up to the Eagles’ fanbase. The banner read “BDS fans: Thank you for those of you that were here and all of you that tuned in! We hope you had a ‘dino-mite’ time.”
“Last year, the girls used to take M&Ms to the crowd and tell someone thank you for coming, but this year we can’t go up into the crowd for COVID. So, this year, I wanted the girls to thank family and friends for coming but we couldn’t go up there, so we made a banner,” Alfs said.
BDS held a 14-4 over the Bobcats in the opening set, but Blue Hill went on a 6-1 run towards the end of the set. Blue Hill ran out of time, however, as the Eagles won the set on a net violation.
In set two, the Eagles ended the frame on an 8-0 run to end the match.
“It’s frustrating because I know the girls can do better than what they did,” Diehl said. “I would have liked to see (our girls) compete a little more because I know they’re capable of competing more, but BDS is a great team. They’ve got state championships and they deserve it, and they’re going to go far again this year too.”
Blue Hill defeated Giltner in the opening match of the night, winning 25-16, 25-19. Emma Karr led BH with eight kills while Brooklyn Kohmetscher added seven. India Mackin finished with 27 assists.
The Bobcats will look to get back on track Saturday with a triangular against Kenesaw and McCool Junction.
“We have great practices, and then we get to a game and it’s like we forget,” the Bobcats’ coach said. “I want to see the girls take their competitiveness and their drive that they have in practice and put that on the court in a game and show what they can do.”
Giltner’s Reagan Thompson totaled six kills against Blue Hill. Christy Eastman tallied 13 assists and Macie Antle recorded 12 digs.
The Hornets, who fell to 7-11, will host Doniphan-Trumbull and Heartland on Tuesday.
