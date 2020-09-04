SUTTON — It’s amazing just how differently the two halves felt from the sideline in Sutton’s game against Wilber Clatonia on Friday.
In the opening 24 minutes of the game, the Class C-2 No. 2 Mustangs seemed confident and were dominating on both sides of the ball. But in the second half, the No. 9 Wolverines appeared to be the ones in control, and with each passing possession, it almost was as if it was Sutton that had to fight to stay in the game.
Part of the reason for the huge shift in control was due to an injury to Sutton’s dynamic quarterback, Cade Wiseman. Without him playing in the second half, the Mustangs could not get anything going, as Wilber-Clatonia came back from a two-score deficit to win 13-12.
“We just said we have to find somebody else to step up,” said Sutton head coach Steve Ramer. “We’re probably going to be without Cade for a couple weeks — he had a separated shoulder and it’s still partially separated. He came in at the end and really gutted it out and threw the ball for us but he couldn’t run it.”
Wiseman was about the only offense either team saw in the first half. While the Wolverines had just 87 total yards in the opening two quarters, Wiseman accounted for 161 of Sutton’s 190 yards and was responsible for both touchdowns. But, nobody in the stands even knew going into halftime that Wiseman was hurt.
The quarterback came out of the halftime huddle after everyone else. As he walked down the sideline and put on his helmet, Quenton Jones and Myles Jones were both warming up on the field, throwing routes to receivers.
Over the next 22 minutes, Sutton was held to just 20 yards of offense. The Wolverines terrorized the Mustangs backfield, resulting in 10 plays that went for negative yards for Sutton.
But Wiseman did come back in the final possession for the Mustangs, as they prayed for a miracle.
Trailing 13-12 with just over 2 minutes remaining, Sutton sent in Wiseman on a fourth-and-9 from the Mustangs’ 9-yard line. Sutton got the first down thanks to a pass interference call, but it later faced another fourth down, this a fourth-and-15 from its 15. Again, the Mustangs converted, as Wiseman completed a 19-yard pass to Matthew Davis.
The Mustangs added another first down along the way and reached the Wilber-Clatonia 40 with a little more than a minute left on the clock. But Wiseman’s fourth down pass to Jesse Herndon came up short of the markers, sealing the win for the Wolverines.
“We played really good defense; our defense did a great job,” Ramer said. “Our defense kept us in the game. We had no chance if our defense didn’t keep us in the game in the second half. The only reason our defense gave up a score was because our offense was inable to move the ball and we gave them a short field.”
The Sutton defense played nothing short of spectacular. The Mustangs allowed just 32 yards on the ground and 55 through the air in the first half. And even after Wiseman left the game with his injury, Sutton forced punts on back-to-back WC possessions, as they gained just 17 yards during the stretch.
On the possession where Wilber-Clatonia scored the go-ahead touchdown, the Wolverines got the ball at their own 46-yard line. It was the only possession of the half where the Mustangs D seemed flustered. The Wolverines got the ball down to the 4 before Colby Homolka punched in the score that gave them a 13-12 lead.
Sutton scored on its first two possessions of the game. The Mustangs marched 60 yards for the touchdown, with the drive being capped on a beautiful throw and catch from Wiseman to Jones for 23 yards. Sutton then took a 12-0 lead when Wiseman scored on a 25-yard run.
He finished the game with 201 total yards.
Sutton is scheduled to face Class C-1 foe Fairbury next week. The Jeffs dropped their game to Superior 20-0 on Friday. The Mustangs will then host No. 10 Lincoln Lutheran the following week.
Wilber-Clatonia (2-0)............0 7 0 6 — 13
Sutton (1-1)..........................6 6 0 0 — 12
Sut — 23 pass from Cade Wiseman to Quenton Jones (Try fail)
Sut — 25 run from Wiseman (Try fail)
WC — 18 run Coy Rosentreader (Devin Homolka kick)
WC — 5 run Colby Homolka (Try fail)
