JUNIATA — When the Rev. Kathy Uldrich stands behind the pulpit at the Juniata United Methodist Church here during Sunday morning worship, she looks out on 85 faces in the pews.
Each face she sees is precious to her, as it represents a soul precious in the sight of God. It just feels right to see these faces as she leads prayers for them and for their families, their community and a troubled world.
For now, however, the smiling faces in the pews at Juniata United Methodist aren’t smiling back at their pastor and old friend. They are two-dimensional and on paper, attached to the back of the pews as many of their owners watch the service remotely via social media.
These are the days of social distancing related to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Because of restrictions on physical gatherings of more than 10 people, congregations all over Tribland are unable to meet together as usual for Sunday services and many other meetings and events that are part and parcel of the churchgoing experience.
As frustrating as the situation may be to many who cherish the life of the church, it’s even more vexing to religious leaders like Uldrich who live to serve the people of their parishes and assemblies — the young, the old, the rejoicing, the mourning and everyone in between.
“It’s hard,” Uldrich said, remembering the first Sunday worship she led from the front of a near-empty sanctuary in mid-March. “It’s really hard. The first time, the sound, the echo — it broke my heart.”
It was with that in mind, and wanting to lift the spirits of their beloved neighbor and pastor, that volunteers from Juniata UMC went to work during Holy Week to find digital images of the members and regular attenders there, make color copies on paper, and fasten the papers to the wooden backs of the pews — even matching up each photo with the spot where the individual normally sits on Sunday mornings.
Actually, Uldrich had had an idea of doing something similar herself, but the church volunteers beat her to the project — and on Easter Sunday, the empty pews were “full” once more.
“On Easter morning when I came in here, I choked up,” she said. “It is completely overwhelming when you’re up there looking at it.”
Uldrich has been the official pastor of the West Adams County Parish — Juniata UMC, Kenesaw UMC and Grace UMC in Holstein — since July 1, 2019. But her ties to Adams County and the three congregations are much longer and stronger than that.
She has lived in Juniata for 42 years, been a member of Juniata UMC for 35 years, and has served in various positions of lay leadership with the congregation, including as a certified lay minister who filled the pulpit one Sunday per month. (She also has served in ministry at the Giltner UMC.) So the people she now serves as pastor are friends she has worked and worshipped alongside for decades.
Kim Gibson, a local day care provider who attends the Juniata church, said she got the idea for putting photos in the pews after seeing an item on social media about another congregation elsewhere doing something similar.
She got together on the project with fellow parishioner Suzanne Foster, who found most of the photos she needed on the congregation’s own Facebook page. Foster, in turn, got key help from Emily Kolbet at Eakes Office Solutions in Hastings, who copied the photos at the right size onto paper.
Gibson said Uldrich gives greatly of herself to all the people of the church and community, and that she thought seeing the photos in the pews might give the pastor’s spirits a lift in a challenging time.
“I just wanted to surprise her when she came in on Easter Sunday morning,” Gibson said.
Foster said the process of rounding up all the photos was a fresh reminder of how much her church family means to her personally and how active the small group is in the life of the wider Juniata community.
The Juniata congregation has 115 registered members and an average weekly worship attendance of around 51, Uldrich said. She normally leads services in Juniata, Kenesaw and Holstein each Sunday morning.
During these days of COVID-19 and social distancing, she leads just one service from the Juniata church, and members of all three congregations participate via Facebook Live. On any given Sunday, Uldrich has just a small handful of others with her at the church during the service, including musicians and the camera operator.
Foster said many members of the congregation are senior citizens and some don’t have the technology to connect to social media. And now, with visitors barred from hospitals, assisted living centers and nursing homes, those who are ill or shut in cannot even get an in-person visit from their pastor or other church friends.
Seeing the photos in the pews is another reminder of how important it is to stay connected to those people through telephone calls and any other means possible, Foster said.
Conversely, Uldrich said, sending out Sunday services and other church presentations over the internet has increased her awareness of the opportunities to reach and evangelize people who might never physically darken the door of a church, even in the best of times.
“There’s some potential there,” she said. “Our focus in everything we do is reaching people for Christ.”
Besides Sunday worship, Uldrich has done shorter Facebook Live presentations during the week from all three of the churches where she serves.
While she is looking forward to the time when social distancing rules are relaxed and her congregations can gather once again, she reminds her flock not to despair during this strange and unusual Easter season.
“The church is empty now, but that’s OK because the tomb is empty, too,” she said.
