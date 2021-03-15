We are at the halfway point of this year’s legislative session and the time spent thus far has focused upon committee hearings.
The focus going forward will be on floor debate and the advancement of bills.
With the deadline passed for senators and committees to designate their priority bills, I thought that I’d spend a little time telling you about my priority bill this session, LB 390.
As I stated in my last article, I introduced this bill at the request of the covernor.
LB 390 would allow holders of certain health care licenses from other states to more easily receive a license to practice in Nebraska.
It is intended to supplement and not replace existing methods of issuing a credential based on reciprocity or an existing compact.
After the start of the pandemic last year, the governor issued an executive order (executive order No. 20-10) to make it easier for certain health care professionals currently licensed in other states to practice in Nebraska.
The executive order has worked well and this bill builds upon that order.
The bill as amended will focus on professions that do not already have an expedited reciprocity process in place and excludes certain practices that already have an expedited reciprocity process, which this bill would have made redundant.
Physicians, which have an existing compact, are excluded.
It also removes the residency requirement for the issuance of a temporary credential to a spouse of an active duty member of the United States Armed Forces assigned to duty in Nebraska.
A person who has a current and valid credential in another state (for at least one year) may apply for an equivalent credential after submitting the required documentation, fees, and passing a criminal background investigation (if required).
The relevant board will determine the appropriate credential and the Department of Health and Human Services determines the documentation required.
The applicant’s current credential cannot have been subject to revocation, other disciplinary action, or other conduct which would have disqualified them in Nebraska.
If they meet all of the requirements, health care professions may obtain a Nebraska license before moving here.
However, an applicant who obtains a credential pursuant to the provisions of this bill must establish residency in Nebraska within 180 days after issuance of the credential.
Eight other states (including our neighboring states of Iowa and Missouri) have similar laws now.
A number of other states (including our neighbors of South Dakota and Wyoming) are pursuing similar legislation this year.
While Nebraska currently has various compacts with other states that allow certain professions to qualify to practice in each other’s states, a number of large states (e.g. California, Massachusetts, New York) don’t belong to any compacts but produce a large number of health care professionals.
This bill will provide a vehicle for individuals from many states (including those mentioned) to come to practice in Nebraska.
Most importantly, I believe that LB 390 will help address the health care shortages we have (especially in rural Nebraska) by having an expanded pool of health care talent to draw from.
I would welcome any comments, questions or ideas you may have.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.