When the coronavirus began to spread around the world there were many unknowns.
How does it spread? How contagious is it? What populations are most vulnerable? How many will be hospitalized? How many will die? How much immunity results? How long will immunity last? Will there be more than one wave? Etc.
President Donald Trump and Gov. Pete Ricketts have responded well with the information they originally had. We know much more about the virus now than we did a few weeks ago.
As President Trump has said, ”One death is too many.“
In many ways, the effects of the virus have not been as severe as earlier feared.
The time has come with proper precautions that the vast majority of Nebraskans who are not working can go back to work and get our economy moving again.
To continue with the extreme precautionary guidelines will cause irreversible damage to many businesses and more importantly to the whole economy. The cure cannot be worse than the disease.
Unfortunately, a recession is most harmful to the poor and underprivileged.
When the economy is good there are jobs for everyone and more social, educational and health programs are available and can be funded. Also, if we don’t return the economy to better form we cannot be as prepared for a possible second wave of the virus.
We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the local health departments, first responders, law enforcement, hospital personnel, grocery stores, healthcare workers and all essential services for their tireless work and dedication — often risking their own health during this crisis.
I would like to thank Nebraskans for following the healthcare directives from the governor and the president. I know Nebraskans will continue to follow the directives even as they are greatly relaxed in the coming days.
I would like to express my gratitude to State Sen. Steve Halloran for having the leadership to step up and offer us an opportunity to consider another opinion.
Agree with him or not, we should be proud of the fact we have a senator who is very concerned about the welfare of all Nebraskans. His approach is to protect the most vulnerable and open the economy.
Finally, I would like to thank God for answering the prayer of Vice President Mike Pence in the unfolding days of the pandemic and giving our leaders guidance on how to respond.
The United States has avoided the predicted tremendous number of deaths and hospitals from being overrun.
With common sense guidelines all of us who are able need to return to work.
Those with underlying health conditions or living with someone with underlying health conditions should still continue to work remotely and their paychecks need to be protected as long as there is a health threat.
May God continue to bless America!
