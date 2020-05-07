Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Cloudy with showers. High 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.