Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 75F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm overnight. Low 54F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.