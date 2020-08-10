We are finishing up what has been a very unconventional session. It is definitely different than anybody could have imagined when we convened in January.
Thanks to COVID-19, Nebraskans have changed the way they live their lives. Whether it was the lockdowns, wearing a mask in public being a common occurrence, employees working from home, and the loss of life and the economic impact the virus has had, our world has been changed.
One of the big topics this session has been the status of the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers.
Early in the session, there was vandalism at the Geneva YRTC by some of the girls who lived there.
The Department of Health and Human Services removed the girls from Geneva and moved them to the YRTC in Kearney, which currently houses the boys.
Since then, as part of the Health and Human Services Committee, I have worked with other members of the committee to determine how to get the girls back to a safe place of their own with their own programming.
We must do our best to get these youths back on the right track to live successful lives.
In the package of bills we passed near the end of session, the Legislature delayed DHHS’s plan to move the girls to the Hastings Regional Center, which is currently being used for those male youths with substance use disorders.
Under the plan, those male youth would be transferred to Lincoln.
Those moves were planned to take place this fall. Under the bills passed, the date for the girls to move to Hastings has been delayed until 2021.
However, on Aug. 7, we received word that DHHS was planning on moving ahead with the transfer of the male youth from Hastings to Lincoln.
We certainly don’t want to put two once-successful programs at risk by moving the successful substance use disorder program from Hastings to Lincoln and moving the YRTC girls into housing in Hastings that was not properly built to house them.
Myself, as a member of the Health and Human Services Committee, along with District 33 Sen. Steve Halloran, who represents Hastings, are closely monitoring the situation and any further developments.
Finally, the biggest issue of the session was the work on property tax relief, business incentives, the University’s NEXT project, and the compromise that was reached to pass all three. That will be the focus of my next correspondence.
We have some major challenges that still face us and will continue to face us for years to come. It is important that we have the leadership at all levels of government to do so.
That is why I encourage all of you to do your research on candidates for office and vote in November.
In a little bit of office news, my Legislative Aide, Elizabeth Todsen, will be leaving the office at the end of session.
She is moving to Washington, D.C., with her fiancée to further her career and start grad school. We will miss her in the office and wish her the best.
I have hired John Adams, J.D., to replace her and couldn’t be more excited to have him.
