It was disappointing to not be invited by the Hastings League of Women Voters to have an honest dialogue about an Article V Convention of States as prescribed in our U.S. Constitution.
The article in which I learned of this meeting entitled, “League of Women Voters address Convention of States” contained both a lack of sufficient information and troublesome assumptions.
It is important the people of Hastings have the facts when considering their position on the current proposal for an Article V Convention.
The federal government will not control or restrain itself.
As the state senator representing District 33, I constantly hear from constituents who are upset with a federal government that keeps getting bigger, more intrusive and more costly.
These same constituents ask me how we can limit the terms of office of career politicians who appear to be most focused on deficit spending for “give away programs” in order to win re-election, running up an unbelievable national debt of more than $28,000,000,000,000.
The average debt per taxpayer is $223,892. (source: https://usdebtclock.org/). We are deficit spending, racking up this debt which will be passed on to future generations … which, arguably, is immoral.
The founding fathers had a deep concern about too much power being abused by a centralized federal government.
They were very conscious of giving balance to the rules regarding proposing amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Article V offers two methods for proposing amendments.
One method is provided for Congress to propose amendments, which requires two-thirds approval of both houses in Congress, and then ratification by three-quarters of the states’ legislatures or conventions.
A second method is provided to the states, requiring two-thirds of the states, which would be 34 of 50 states, to call for a convention on a topic and then three-quarters of the states’ legislatures or conventions to ratify it.
It is important to note that neither Congress nor a Convention of States ratify an amendment to the Constitution.
Both have the authority to “propose” an amendment.
The safeguard against a “crazy amendment” is the ratification process.
All proposed amendments have to pass the muster of being ratified by three-quarters of the states’ legislatures or conventions. This is a very high ratification hurdle — and it should be.
While Elayne Landwehr, representing the Hastings League of Women Voters, is welcome to her own opinion, she is not entitled to create her own set of facts.
She expresses concern that the “resolutions seem broad.” To the contrary, resolutions for “proposed amendments” are very specific.
First, “impose fiscal restraints on the federal government.”
Clearly, our federal government will not propose an amendment to the Constitution that will make them fiscally responsible.
Second, “limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government.”
Again, our federal government has demonstrated no restraint in controlling every aspect of citizen’s lives and, consequently, they have no compulsion to propose an amendment to limit their boundless desire to regulate.
Third, “limit the terms of office for its officials and members of Congress.”
Congress is full of career politicians who have held office for decades and who are predisposed to doing whatever is necessary to win re-election, rather than focusing on responsible representation.
Landwehr also expresses fear about “a lack of rules” regarding a Convention of States.
I guess she concludes that state legislatures do not understand how to conduct a forum, or convention.
They will manage a convention in the same manner they manage their respective legislatures using either Robert’s Rules of Order or Mason’s Rules.
A Convention of States will be limited to the three subject matters.
In addition, the article conflates a “Constitutional Convention” with a “Convention of States.”
What is the difference between the two? A Constitutional Convention is a convention designed to rewrite a constitution, such as what transpired when our founding fathers replaced the Articles of Confederation with our current Constitution in 1787.
A Convention of States, as authorized by Article V of our Constitution, is a convention called only for the purpose of “proposing amendments” to our current Constitution.
To date, 33 amendments have been proposed to our Constitution, yet only 27 have been ratified. Simply proposing amendments does not ensure those amendments will be ratified.
Finally, there was a rather absurd suggestion that “a new amendment could change the number of states and votes it would take to ratify an Article V” proposal.
Even if such an amendment was to be proposed, 38 states would still be required to ratify that amendment which would strip states of authority.
It would not be in their interest to lower the threshold, so it would not happen.
When I took office I took an oath to uphold both the U.S. Constitution and the Nebraska Constitution.
Article V is part of the Constitution I swore to uphold.
The next time the League of Women Voters wishes to discuss the topic of an Article V Convention of States, I would be pleased to be invited to discuss the facts.
