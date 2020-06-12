Governor Ricketts,
Long-term care residents are among the hardest hit population groups in Nebraska, accounting for the vast majority of the state's 153 coronavirus deaths.
At least 82 long-term care facilities have reported coronavirus cases in Nebraska, including 35 with cases among residents.
https://www.3newsnow.com/news/coronavirus/the-long-term-care-facilities-in-nebraska-that-have-reported-covid-19
Our current state COVID-19 policies require nursing homes and long-term care facilities to house positive COVID-19 cases.
This is the same policy that New York, New Jerse and Michigan adopted with devastating death tolls among the elderly populations in those states.
Nebraska can, and should, do more to protect the vulnerable population in our long-term care facilities.
Positive COVID-19 cases should be removed from the vulnerable community so they do not put the residents at risk of contracting the virus.
Those residents testing positive should be relocated, quarantined and cared for in a separate facility.
While LTC facilities are managing to cope under the current circumstances, they are not designed to handle a pandemic of a contagious virus.
Most LTCs do not have the luxury of having adequate space to properly isolate.
Also, while they are staffed with loving, caring and competent staff, they are not able to be staffed with personnel trained in treating a contagious virus.
Governor Ricketts, we ask that you specifically define a policy to protect our vulnerable nursing home communities.
The current policy of requiring positive COVID-19 residents to remain in the nursing home creates an environment that will promote the spread of this virus in these vulnerable communities resulting in more deaths.
This policy should be changed to require that all positive COVID-19 residents be relocated, quarantined, and cared for in facilities separate from the nursing home and long-term care facilities.
Hospitals are not “overwhelmed” with COVID-19, but Nursing Homes are being overwhelmed. Nebraska’s elderly are not expendable!
Sen. Steve Halloran
My fellow senators joined with me in support of this letter:
Sen. John Arch – District 14
Sen. Carol Blood – District 3
Sen. Kate Bolz – District 29
Sen. Tom Brewer – District 43
Sen. Tom Briese – District 41
Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh – District 6
Sen. Robert Clements – District 2
Sen. Wendy DeBoer – District 10
Sen. Steve Erdman – District 47
Sen. Tim Gragert – District 40
Sen. Mike Groene – District 42
Sen. Matt Hansen – District 26
Sen. Sara Howard – District 9
Sen.Megan Hunt – District 8
Sen. Brent Linstrom – District 18
Sen. John McCollister – District 20
Sen. Adam Morfeld – District 46
Sen. Patty Pansing-Brooks – District 28
Sen. Dan Quick – District 35
Sen. Tony Vargas – District 7
Sen. Lynn Walz – District 15
Sen. Anna Wishart – District 27
