Senior leadership and the development of younger players are the key components for successful season for the Blue Hill girls basketball team.
Seniors Brooklyn Kohmetscher, Kenzie Bunner and Ladelle Hazen will be counted on to lead the team. Kohmetscher and Bunner are the two returning starters on the team.
"We have a good trio of seniors this year who will be great leaders for this team," said coach Tim Streff.
Also back are juniors Abigail Meyer, Madison Mlady and India Mackin and sophomores Gracy Utecht and Kelsy Kohmetscher.
Looking to contribute are sophomores Emma Karr and Kasey Meyer.
The Bobcats were 13-9 last season.
"I look for many of our younger players to take a big step forward," Streff said. "We have enough size and speed to compete with most everyone we match up with this year. I am excited about the promise this team has shown."
