The Rock Hills, Kansas, girls basketball team returns two players who averaged double-figures as the Grizzlies look to improve on last year's 12-7 season.
Seniors Jerrod Gillett and Davion McDonald both averaged 12 points a game last season. Gillett also averaged 4 rebounds a game.
In addition, senior Mason Higer average 6 points and 6 assists per game a year ago.
Other players back are seniors Caden Slate and Tristyn Brown.
"We bring a lot of experience back from last year," said coach Nick Mizner. "Although undersized, we will use our good ball-handling and quickness to create turnovers."
