Shoplifting sentencing
A 32-year-old Hastings woman was sentenced Oct. 1 in Adams County District Court to two years in prison for a third offense of shoplifting on March 29, 2019;a third offense shoplifting on April 10, 2019; and possessing methamphetamine on July 1, 2019.
Samantha J. Guerrero, whose last known address was 500 S. Denver Ave., pleaded no contest June 8. In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped three charges of failing to appear in court and a count of possessing burglar’s tools.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Guerrero.
Third-offense theft by shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance (meth) are each a Class 4 felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
DUR sentencing
A 68-year-old Hastings man was sentenced Oct. 1 in Adams County District Court to one year in jail for driving while under revocation from a drunk driving or refusal charge on April 14, 2019.
Darryl Todd pleaded no contest May 9, 2019. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of obstructing an officer.
Todd absconded on his original sentencing date of June 17, 2019, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Adams County District Judge Stephen Illingworth sentenced Todd.
Driving while under revocation from a drunk driving or refusal charge Class 2A felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Officer cut
GRAND ISLAND — A Grand Island police officer suffered a cut to his hand from a knife-wielding suspect who was later shot by police with a bean bag round and arrested, police said.
The confrontation happened Tuesday afternoon, when officers went to check on a man lying on a park picnic table, television station KSNB reported. Police said the man — identified as Omer Arbab — was uncooperative and pulled a knife from a bag as police questioned him. Police said he tried to stab an officer in the chest, hitting the officer’s hand instead.
Arbab then walked away and was confronted by police again about two blocks away, officials said. An officer shot him with the bean bag as he threatened police with the knife, police said.
Arbab was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault on a police officer, obstruction, use of a weapon to commit a felony and resisting arrest. He was being held in the Hall County Jail.
Police said the injured officer did not require stitches.
