Participation has been strong in a series of virtual conversations that began in February to discuss needs in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, but more input could be provided, including through a survey, as the series wraps up next week.
The Community Impact Network hosted the series of virtual meetings. These conversations are part of the REC Process: A Radical Exploration of Community Issues, Relationships and Solutions.
Brady Rhodes, collaborative coordinator, said 153 people registered to participate and there have been 117 unique participants — including 33 volunteer facilitators — who contributed a combined 193 hours of their time to talking about data, sharing perspectives and learning about what is needed and wanted to help communities in the four counties thrive.
“I’m really happy with the way they have committed and participated,” he said. “The diversity of perspectives so far really feels robust.”
The third and final series of forums take place next week on Sunday, Tuesday or Thursday depending on time and day preferences.
It is not too late to register and participate. If interested, go to www.unitedwayscne.org/rec.
The Community Impact Network of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster Counties is a collaborative of nonprofits, agencies and programs working to help make south central Nebraska a great place to raise a family. Supported by Nebraska Children and Family Foundation, the Network was established in 2020 to help the community respond to the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic more efficiently. It is one of many similar collaboratives throughout the state that work to build partnerships, ease access to resources and cooperatively strategize great solutions to local issues.
The REC Process is an opportunity for community members from Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties to work together to develop a vision and potential solutions that ensure everyone in the region can thrive. The goal also has been to give people a chance to meet and build relationships and increase their shared understanding of what is needed in their community.
Participants in the REC Process used a virtual collaborative whiteboard space to interact with each other similar to a conference. There were a total of 96 break-out groups over the course of the sessions so far.
“I think they are looking forward to getting some action behind the words and start to see some things take shape in a strategic path going forward,” Rhodes said.
The result of the conversations has been the identification of four key focus areas seen as integral in helping people thrive in this region, he said.
The groups focused on resources and resource access; representation and equity; building an urgency for community resilience; and supporting the vulnerable as the challenges that need to be addressed.
Rhodes said the next step is to hear from the community whether those are the right priorities.
He asked anyone interested to offer comment through an online survey at http://bit.ly/3uTudV2 or through the website: www.unitedwayscne.org/rec.
The survey’s title is “Checking Our Work.”
“It’s a chance for people who were not part of the process to look at and read about — here’s what they ended up saying are what we’re calling our four key focus areas,” Rhodes said. “Then we’re basically asking people ‘Does this seem appropriate? Are these the current things to prioritize?’ ”
Following the survey and completion of online conversations, the results will be compiled into a manageable form that starts laying out a path about how to accomplish those goals.
Rhodes said it is important to keep that document up to date and accessible.
