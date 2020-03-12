Being poor in spirit is a little like having the wind knocked out of you.
That was the illustration from biblical scholar Richard W. Swanson that the Rev. Damen Heitmann, associate pastor at First Presbyterian Church, used to describe the beatitude he preached on during Sermons a la Carte Wednesday at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral.
“If you’ve ever had the wind knocked out of you, then you know the feeling,” he said. “You know those first few moments of confusion and panic when your body instinctively flexes and contorts in an attempt to draw back in the spirit, which gives life. But what if your whole life felt that way? What if your every day felt like a gasping, straining, desperate attempt to bring the air back in? And what if it felt as though your lungs would never truly feel full again?”
The beatitudes — blessings recounted by Jesus in the Sermon on the Mount, in general, are not as warm and fuzzy as they are sometimes made out to be, Heitmann said.
They often are described as virtues of faith.
Some of the blessings — pure of heart, being a peacemaker or being merciful — are attractive qualities.
Most of the other blessings — such as mourning, hungering and thirsting for righteousness, and persecution — are blessings not desired quite as much, however.
Heitmann cited Swanson whom Heitmann said described the beatitudes as “virtues that we praise, but would rather be spared.”
“There is more of an edge here than we often think or that we’d like for there to be,” he said.
Being blessed to feel something like not being able to breathe should haunt us, Heitmann said.
He said it should remind us of those who have suffered and are oppressed.
Heitmann asked why being poor in spirit is included among the beatitudes.
Most of the beatitudes aren’t popular in contemporary society.
“Our televisions aren’t filled with the meek, they are filled with folks who make loud declarations all the time. Our movies aren’t filled with peacemakers. They are filled with face punchers. Our board rooms aren’t stuffed with merciful; they are stuffed with people who’ve demonstrated a capacity to make money.”
Heitmann wasn’t saying the world would be better off with mourners, but face punchers and money makers aren’t on the list of beatitudes.
“What is on the list are all the things and people you wouldn’t expect,” he said. “And that is where God stands, with the last, with the least, the downtrodden, cast out and kicked to the curb. So if God stands there with those who can’t breathe, with those who’ve had the wind knocked out of them perhaps we ought to as well. And perhaps we should take some measures to ensure people don’t find themselves without breath quite so often.”
