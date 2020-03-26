Back in my days working summers on the family farm during high school and college, I would spend hours on end by myself — checking and changing irrigation sets, roguing soybeans or pulling velvetleaf from the ends of fields, chopping musk thistles in the pasture, or pulling a disk or cultivator behind the tractor.
The solitude suited my personality pretty well. (Believe it or not, many people who end up going into journalism do so not because they are such gregarious types, but — in my opinion — as a way of overcompensating for the fact they are fairly shy and retiring.) The trouble was, by the end of a long day working mostly alone, all that solitude could get into my head. I oftentimes found myself out in some field at twilight, feeling lonely in spite of myself and wishing I could check in with my friends. (Those were the days before cellphones and bluetooth headsets.) In other words, working alone was fine, so long as it was on my terms. Otherwise, it could become a vexation.
I mention this now, at the front end of a new growing season, as I think of all the farmers out there working alone in their shop buildings, getting equipment ready and itching to hit the fields in the next two or three weeks to plant the spring crop.
Almost by definition, the beginning of a new growing season is a time of optimism. Even in difficult economic times, with the spring and summer stretching out in front of them, farmers have a blank check to at least imagine how much they might be able to produce from the giving Earth in the months ahead. With rain and a little good luck, this harvest could be bin buster. Dreams are free, and hope springs eternal.
I pray there’s some optimism out there this year, as well. Last year’s wet weather in the spring caused significant problems for farmers and ranchers locally, and in areas not too far from here, the blizzards and flooding were downright disastrous. Trade problems and souring prices followed, making 2019 an all-around year for the Good Lord to help us forget. For 2020, we had hoped for a better start to the year — and we may have one, except for the obvious and calamitous effect on human life and health and on the national and world economy — everything from the stock markets to the grain markets — from the novel coronavirus disease.
Standing at the threshold of April, most of our farmers probably have their credit arrangements lined up for the season ahead. Their inputs are probably purchased and may already be on hand. Now, they just need to wait for some warm, dry weather so they can head to the field. It’s what they want to do and what they aim to do. It’s why they farm.
The social distancing protocols attached to the COVID-19 crisis shouldn’t keep them out of the fields unless they or their families get sick themselves. If the fuel tanks are full and they have the seed and fertilizer they need, they should be able to work — ready for another go-around in the effort to keep our troubled world in the food and fiber it will always need.
As the crisis continues, posing risks to supply chains, some problems could develop in the weeks and months ahead. But for now, farmers, who mostly work solo or in twos, should be good to go. As a friend of mine said Thursday, “I’m going to be pretty much isolated for the next month regardless.”
Which is good — but not so good for the farmer who is prone to anxiety or depression. I can imagine him or her out there on the tractor, a lonely figure, systematically and efficiently planting seed for the world, all the while absorbed in thoughts and questions about exactly where that world is headed.
As my friend said, the question is not so much whether farmers can plant this year, as why they should so. But to some extent, that’s a question most years, given the uncertainty of the weather, the frequent lack of profitability, and the other unknown factors that could make the entire balance of 2020 a deeply difficult time in our country and around the planet.
To all our readers in production agriculture across Tribland and beyond, I just say: Please don’t lose heart. We appreciate what you do, and we need you badly. Even now, and especially now, this whole, troubled world needs you badly.
Today, the Tribune’s annual Agriculture and Conservation Outlook edition is folded into the newspaper. Like many things in these virus-sickened days, this year’s edition may seem to be a truncated version of itself. Still, the section includes some interesting and uplifting stories about what’s new, enduring and coming back in an ag industry that, even in the worst of times, is always and forever set to grow.
Best wishes for a safe and healthy farming and ranching season ahead. May God bless us all.
