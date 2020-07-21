Continuing to practice old skills and learning new things prompted Kassie Kimle, 14, of Kenesaw to participate in the static exhibits part of the Adams County Fair this year despite the disruption caused by the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
Kassie's been participating in 4-H for about nine years and has tried many different projects over the years. This year, her favorite was a sewing project in which she crafted a dress and then modeled it on video for the judges.
Normally, she would show off the dress in the fashion show, but that was canceled this year to allow the activities to keep with social distancing guidelines. While she misses being able to see other 4-H'ers and share ideas and projects, Kassie was glad to be able to still participate.
"While it might be different, I still have something related to a fair," she said. "It may not be like other fairs, but at least we get to do something."
For her 12-year-old brother, Blake, the favored project was making a tie blanket.
Blake said the projects provided a way to keep busy during a spring and summer where he couldn't spend much time with friends due to social distancing.
"I like how we still got to do things," he said. "We don't just have to be at home."
On Tuesday, the Kimle family brought their exhibits to the Adams County Wallace Building, the former school that now houses the Adams County Extension Office.
Although the static exhibits are being handled differently, Julie Ochsner, an extension staff member and member of the fair committee, said it was important to provide this opportunity for 4-H participants to learn, grow and develop the skills to become successful adults.
"It gives the youth the opportunity to showcase their items and also to get comments from the judges," she said.
She said the judges' feedback is crucial to the learning process for the kids.
In order to be compliant with health department guidelines, families set up appointments to bring in static exhibits between Sunday and Tuesday. Members of the public weren't allowed to walk through and view the exhibits but judges agreed to come and view the items to provide feedback to the participants.
Open Class competition was canceled for this year. Ochsner said they knew they wouldn't have as many entries this year and the process of setting up the 4-H exhibits went smoothly.
"We're trying to eliminate any possible exposure," she said. "Everybody has been very understanding and excited their kids have the opportunity to do something."
On Wednesday, judges will view items in the floral and horticulture categories. Foods will be judged Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, the clothing and child development areas will be judged. Friday will see the home environment category judged.
By spreading out the judging times, Ochsner said they will be able to limit the area to six people at a time, further following the guidelines set out by the South Heartland District Health Department.
After the judging is complete, Ochsner said families will make appointments to pick up their items and during that time, staff will make videos of each project to publish on social media.
"That will allow the community to be able to see it," she said.
