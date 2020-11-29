Seven seniors and three starters return this year on the Wilcox-Hildreth boys basketball team.
Seniors are Trey Wenburg, Gavin Sheen, Jayden Bauer, Triston Nicks, Harvey Beck, Ryan Robinson and Evan Blank.
Wenburg, Sheen and Bauer return as starters. Wenburg, a two-year starter, averaged 9 points and 6 rebounds a year ago. Bauer averaged 5 points and Bauer 7 points.
The Falcons finished 2-21 last season.
"Last season was growing season for our players," said coach Matthew Nelson. "We faced much adversity and hope to build off the positives last year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.