Seven seniors and three starters return this year on the Wilcox-Hildreth boys basketball team.

Seniors are Trey Wenburg, Gavin Sheen, Jayden Bauer, Triston Nicks, Harvey Beck, Ryan Robinson and Evan Blank.

Wenburg, Sheen and Bauer return as starters. Wenburg, a two-year starter, averaged 9 points and 6 rebounds a year ago. Bauer averaged 5 points and Bauer 7 points.

The Falcons finished 2-21 last season.

"Last season was growing season for our players," said coach Matthew Nelson. "We faced much adversity and hope to build off the positives last year."

