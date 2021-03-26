In what was a matchup of top 10 Class B schools, the Hastings Tigers and the Omaha Skutt Catholic Skyhawks met on the diamond Friday. The Skyhawks were dominant at Duncan Field, shutting out the Tigers 2-0 behind a Cade Barton no-hitter.
“The no-hitter is a tough situation for you,” Tigers coach Blake Marquardt said of Barton’s performance against the Tigers. “Don’t want to take away from what (Barton) did today. He threw really well. He had a good fastball. He was able to throw a curveball at any point, any counts, and that was tough for us.”
The game started well for both pitchers, as Braden Kalvelage went 1-2-3 in the first inning, getting ahead 0-2 in each of the counts before striking out the final two of the half inning.
In the second inning, the Skyhawks got a leadoff single, but saw the inning crumble after back-to-back fielder’s choices set up an inning-ending strikeout for Kalvelage.
Omaha Skutt got on the board in the third inning off a leadoff single, then scored on a two-out single by Nick Wiepen. Wiepen would get out on the bases during the next plate appearance, getting caught stealing.
The Skyhawks added an insurance run in the fourth inning, despite a quick first two outs. A two-out single got to third on a stolen base and a wild pitch, then finally scored on a single to put the Skyhawks ahead 2-0.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Tigers broke up the perfect game bid with a one-out walk, and got a runner in scoring position after Brayden Mackey wore a pitch on the helmet. The momentum came to an end after a double play brought the inning to a close.
Justin Musgrave got on base in the fifth inning, hitting a ball at the second baseman but reaching on the muffled catch. Unfortunately for the Tigers, a strikeout ended the inning.
“We just need to make sure we come out and not worry about necessarily the scores, or the wins-losses right now, and not hit the panic button,” Marquardt said. “We are going to be fine in the long run. We just got to keep grinding every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.