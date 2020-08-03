Nebraskans interested in some mini-vacations with lots of socially distanced windshield time that will take them to all corners of the state still may want to jump into this year’s Nebraska Passport Program, which features several stops in Tribland.
Area stops this year include the Nebraska Bigfoot Museum at Hastings; One of the World’s Largest Porch Swings in Hebron; Fort Kearny State Historical Park west of Newark; and the Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden.
Those four stops are among 70 statewide that signed on as part of this year’s program, the start and end of which were pushed back due to issues with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19.
The adjusted dates for this year’s program are June 1 through Oct. 31. During that five-month window, Nebraska Passport holders are encouraged to visit all the establishments and other attractions on the list and obtain a stamp on the appropriate line in the booklets they were issued by the Nebraska Tourism Commission.
When travelers are done visiting sites, the booklets can be sent back to Nebraska Tourism and small prizes will be awarded accordingly.
Because of disruptions to businesses, museums and the like related to COVID-19, several of the 70 Passport stops are closed at this time, so all travelers will receive an automatic stamp for that line. Many of the attractions also have modified their hours or are making decisions day to day on their open hours.
All Passport travelers with the smartphone capability to run it are urged to download the Nebraska Passport app, which will deliver notifications about unexpected Passport stop hour changes and other important announcements. Minimum requirements for the app are Android 6 and iOS 10.
As of July 29, 40,519 people had requested Nebraska Passport booklets, and 99 already had visited all the open stops.
The Nebraska Bigfoot Museum is located at 1205 E. 42nd St., down the road east from the Smith Softball Complex. The museum’s founder and curator, Harriet McFeely, known widely as “The Bigfoot Lady,” welcomes visitors from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-4 p.m. on Sunday.
The museum and research center were developed in pursuit of McFeely’s lifelong interest in the Sasquatch, promoting inquiry into scientific research and the natural world. A third museum wing opened in June.
For further information, call the museum at 402-705-0000 or visit nebraskabigfoot.org.
The World’s Largest Covered Porch Swing (or at least one of them), as Hebron bills it, stands in Roosevelt Park at Fifth Street and Jefferson Avenue. The swing has a seat 32 feet long, and the top girder is a section of center pivot irrigation frame obtained from Reinke Manufacturing at Deshler.
The swing was built in 1985, reportedly as a way of helping Hebron build a name for itself and promote its annual Fourth of July celebration. The structure was moved to its present location in Roosevelt Park in 1991.
Passport visitors may get their booklets stamped at Amanda’s Cottage Flowers, 433 Lincoln Ave. The other location where stamps were to have been available, the Majestic Theater, remains closed at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Fort Kearny State Historical Park stands on the site of a U.S. Army outpost that operated from 1848-1871, largely to assist overland emigrants making their way west on the Oregon/California and Mormon Trails.
The outpost also served as a home station for Pony Express riders and for Pawnee scouts, who helped the United States government in its conflicts with other Native American groups; was an important stagecoach station and telegraph station; and sheltered work crews when they were in the area building the transcontinental railroad.
The park, which is operated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, stands along Nebraska Link 50A west of the unincorporated village of Newark. It includes a visitor center and interpretive center, and visitors can stroll the grounds, which includes a reconstructed carpenter/blacksmith shop and stockade and the outlines of several other structures that surrounded the parade grounds.
Those who choose to stay and visit the museum and/or grounds will need a valid Nebraska state park vehicle permit, which can be purchased at the visitor center. A separate small admission fee also is charged for the visitor/interpretive center.
Summer hours at the historical park are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Hours may vary somewhat after school starts. For more information call the visitor center at 308-865-5305.
The Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Labor Day weekend. The museum features more than 50,000 items in 26 buildings on 20 acres charting “man’s progress since 1830.”
Admission is charged. The Pioneer Motel and Campground also are available, and discounts on museum admission are offered to those staying the night and/or coming back for a second day of browsing.
To learn more call 308-832-1181 or visit the village’s social media site.
According to a study done for Nebraska Tourism, 2019 was a record-breaking year for the program, which was launched in 2010.
The 2019 program attracted participation by more than 50,000 travelers from 448 Nebraska communities and 37 U.S. states, receiving a total of 154,755 stamps.
Of the total number of participants, 6,751 submitted prize entries, and 914 visited all 70 stops in 20190. The average number of stamps collected was 23.
According to the study by Dean Runyan Associates, the program in 2019 generated $23.7 million in traveler spending and $1.9 million state and local tax revenue. The spending amount included $6.2 million for food and beverages in bars and restaurants; $4.9 million for overnight accommodations; $1.7 million for entertainment and recreation; and $10.9 million for retail purchases including motor fuel and groceries.
For every dollar invested in the program by Nebraska Tourism, $150 in traveler spending and $12.30 in tax revenue was generated, the Runyan study showed.
In all, 82% of Passport travelers made an overnight trip as part of their participation, with 81% of them staying in traditional lodging, the study found.
