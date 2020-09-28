Chris Shade and Jim Boeve are among six candidates vying for five seats on the Hastings Board of Education during the general election.
Other HPS school board candidates on the ballot are Sharon Behl Brooks, Brent Gollner, Laura Schneider and Rod Goodin.
The candidates have been featured two at a time in three consecutive issues of the Hastings Tribune, starting with Saturday’s edition and concluding today, Tuesday.
Chris Shade
Chris Shade has a list of priorities, and serving on the Hastings Board of Education fits right in as part of that.
“Family, schools and the community are definitely on my heart,” he said. “Our lives (he and his wife Stephanie) have reflected that through our teaching and our adopting kids and having kids. That’s just a priority. I obviously have a love and respect for Hastings Public Schools because I taught there, too, and I care about our community’s future, which is all these kids.”
Shade, 51, of 711 North Shore Drive is running for a first term on the school board. He was a public school teacher for eight years, six of which were at Hastings Public Schools as an instrumental music instructor and band director.
“It’s a way for me to serve my community and be involved,” he said of potential board service.
He has lived in Hastings for 22 years.
Shade owns Shade’s Classic Cars, 1016 S. Burlington Ave., which services, restores and sells Corvairs.
He and Stephanie were both music teachers in Hastings.
They have eight children ranging from 21 to 2 years old.
While the Shades have home schooled their children since 2009, the family has been been involved with Hastings Public Schools with children involved in the district’s 18- to 21-year-old program as well as Project SEARCH, a school-to-work program that takes place entirely at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Parental involvement is important in the public schools, just like it is in home school, he said.
“I feel that diversity really gives me a good vantage point of the importance of the involvement of parents,” he said.
Shade said he would love to have the opportunity to represent parents, be a liaison to teachers and boost an already great school system.
“It’s an easy transition, I think, to serve our schools through my experience as a parent and teacher, and to be a representative of looking out for our public schools, which we always need,” he said. “We have a good system already and I’d like to keep it that way.”
Jim Boeve
Jim Boeve has witnessed the importance of education within the Hastings community.
In recent years, Hastings voters have approved a levy override and, during the May 2020 primary election, approved remodeling the district’s Morton building to be used as a central preschool and district office.
“We’ve been very grateful for the support we’ve had from our community,” Boeve said. “With everything that was going on in the world with the last one, that kind of support for our schools was overwhelming. It gives a good sense of the place that school has in the minds of our community and the importance that it has, not only in our school but in all three school systems.
“The voter support and the community support, votes are tangible, they are measurable. The support our school is getting through the pandemic and things like that has also been very evident. The importance people have in our schools and the appreciation they have for our schools and our teachers and our staff has really been something to see, I think, over the years. Maybe it’s magnified with what we’ve been through in the last six or seven months.”
Boeve, 60, of 1514 Arapahoe Ave. is running for a fourth term on the board. He is registrar and an assistant professor of sociology at Hastings College and formerly served as the college’s baseball coach.
Even though the school year is annual and circular, there are always new challenges that keep the job interesting and keeps the board focused, he said.
“When you start running you don’t foresee all of the things that are going to come up,” he said. “Of course, nobody foresaw COVID coming.”
Along with the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic, one of the biggest issues for the district in recent hires was hiring a new superintendent in Jeff Schneider, who is in his second year leading the district.
Boeve and his wife, Traci, have two children, both of whom graduated from Hastings Public Schools.
“I like to say we owe the district a lot more than the district owes us,” he said. “I think that’s what a lot of board members feel — that part of our work is giving back to the district. It’s an anchor in our community in terms of — again you hate to put everything in the frame of reference of the pandemic — but there was a lot of discussion in our community during the pandemic about how this has affected schools and how are the schools going to handle the pandemic? I think very much the schools were a tone setter.”
Boeve has served as board president for the last eight years.
“I hope I’ve done a good enough job where every board member feels like they are a part of it,” he said. “As president you’re not trying to run your own agenda, you’re trying to get maximum participation out of the board.”
He emphasized that each board member is one vote.
“We’re very fortunate in terms of the overall strength of our board in that they have all been active participants in almost everything we do,” he said.
