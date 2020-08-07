In this file photo, Mike Tyson attends the Citi Taste Of Tennis on Aug. 22, 2019, in New York City. During shark week, Discovery Chanel will have 20 hours of special programming which will include “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef” in which Iron Mike supposedly will go “head to head” with some of the ocean’s toothy predators as famed ring announcer Michael Buffer calls the shots.