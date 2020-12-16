On Wednesday morning, Jarrett Synek dug into his dad’s closet — something kids often do when they’re looking for a tie or a nice pair of dress shoes.
The item Synek was in search of was a bit more nostalgic than that, though.
What the Hastings High senior found fit the occasion perfectly.
Synek channeled the Nebraska Cornhuskers of old — the 1990s era Nebraskans have been begging to get back to — with his father’s original red crewneck sweatshirt on the day the former Tiger quarterback signed his letter of intent to play football at NU.
Synek inked his name as a walk-on with his dream school, the University of Nebraska, pledging to enter a talented — and full — quarterback room in Lincoln, and play for a former stud prep quarterback in a town not too far from Hastings.
Scott Frost and his staff reeled Synek in as if they had no one else to battle on the recruiting trail. And, really, they didn’t.
“It’s always been a dream for me to play Division I football,” Synek said. “When it came down to it, it was my one offer to play Division I football and they were the most interested in me all along so that’s why I ended up choosing (Nebraska).”
Synek, the 2020 Tribland Player of the Year, drew interest from virtually every other level of collegiate football. His Twitter account included personalized content from schools such as Wayne State, Bemidji State, Sioux Falls, Augustana, and Washburn. He said he visited Central Missouri, as well.
Then there’s Nebraska.
Frost, who went to Stanford first before transferring home, said playing for the Huskers as a native Nebraskan hits different.
“When you’re from Nebraska and you come play at Nebraska, you just bleed scarlet and cream,” Frost said. “I think those kids are going to care a lot and do whatever it takes to be great here and to help the team win.”
Synek, a two-year starter for Hastings, threw for 2,908 yards and rushed for 600 during his senior year. He accounted for 37 touchdowns and led the Tigers to their first semifinal appearance in 20 years.
“It was super special,” Synek said of his final season in orange and black.
Synek believes he has a lot of room to grow. He feels that learning from a position-specific coach will benefit him, especially.
“I feel like I’m pretty raw still,” he said. “I’ve never really worked with just a quarterback coach or anything, so I feel like I can take my talents to a whole other level.”
Synek shared the signing spotlight with Dacey Sealey, who chose to play volleyball for her hometown Hastings College Broncos.
“I’m excited to stay in town,” said Sealey, who donned a crimson Hastings College sweatshirt. “I grew up watching them and being around the atmosphere, so I’m really excited to just stay here and be a part of the team.”
Sealey sat alongside HC head coach Alex Allard during the ceremony. One of the first things to leave Allard’s mouth regarding her newest signee was the word “versatility.”
Sealey is the epitome of versatile, having filled every role HHS coach Dave Hepner asked of her over the years.
After Sealey’s sophomore year, HHS graduated its setter, which prompted Hepner to take his best returning hitter and slide her into the setting spot. Sealey thrived and dished out 662 assists as a junior.
Then, as a senior, Sealey switched back to outside hitter and pounded 318 kills and was named first-team All-Tribland. She did record 59 assists as Hastings filtered in a 6-2 offensive look at times.
“Being a setter, an outside, playing back row, I think that is going to do wonders for her in college,” Allard said. “Specifically, (with) her volleyball IQ I think she’s going to be able to come in and be on the defensive side of the ball and understand what the hitter is going to do on the offensive side of the ball. I think she will understand and read setters well having been in that position. So, I just think she’s coming in with a higher volleyball IQ than most freshmen.”
Allard said initially she heard of Sealey through the grapevine.
“I heard a lot of really good things around town — a lot around the athletic office — just about how athletic her family is, what a great person she is on and off the court, and that led me to look at some film, talk to her coach,” Allard said. “Kind of what jumpstarted the whole recruiting process was the community.”
Sealey will join a roster with a former Hastings High teammate Kamri Adler and some other local flavor, including St. Cecilia grad Makenna Asher.
“I really think the local kids thrive,” Allard said. “I think that they’re great for the community to see someone, who is a product of Hastings, stay in Hastings and represent the community really well.”
Hastings High was a state qualifier in volleyball during Sealey’s junior year, which ended a 10-year hiatus. She said her time at HHS helped grow her affection for the game, ultimately leading to her choosing volleyball over college basketball or track and field.
“I played many different positions and I just saw the game from all different angles,” said Sealey, who will study criminology. “That just made me love it even more.”
