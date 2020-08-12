ROSELAND — Silver Lake finished the 2019 season 16-13, which was much more successful than the 12 combined wins the Mustangs earned in the three years prior.
Silver Lake graduated just one player from last year’s team. The Mustangs have a stacked roster coming back to compete in the Twin Valley Conference.
For the first time in five years, Silver Lake made the championship of its own tournament last season. The Mustangs didn’t win, but it was a sign of the times.
Jenn tenBensel enters her sixth season at the helm. Her daughter Georgi, who made a sincere impact as a freshman last year, led the Mustangs with 258 kills (3.4 per set). Georgi was tied for second-most aces served (37) and had the second-most digs (336).
Both of the teams setters are back, as well, in Kerigan Karr (353 assists, 83 kills) and Amanda Ehrman (297 assists, 103 kills).
Among other returners are Sierra Watts-Hofstetter (122 kills), Brooklyn Meyer (76 kills), and Madison Miller (257 digs).
The Mustangs open the year with McCool Junction Aug. 27.
2020 schedule
August
27, at McCool Junction; 29, at Axtell invite
September
1, at Harvard, Heartland Lutheran; 8, Blue Hill; 10, Shelton; 12, at Loomis 911 tournament; 15, Red Cloud; 22, at Kenesaw; 24, Lawrence-Nelson; 26, at Hampton tournament; 29, at Harvard, Wilcox-Hildreth
October
5, BDS; 13, at Deshler, Franklin; 17-19, Twin Valley Conference tournament; 20, at Wilcod-Hildreth; 22, Silver Lake invite
