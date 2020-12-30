ROSELAND — After winter weather delayed their tournament, the Silver Lake Mustangs finally had the opportunity to play in its home holiday tourney on Wednesday.
In a matchup with the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves, the Mustangs started off slow, scoring only two points in the opening frame, but the Mustangs came back aggressive and forced havoc on E-M to take the victory 42-40.
“We could not buy a bucket. Coach (Dean) Filipi (E-M head coach) is one great coach and to his credit for every adjustment we make, he (Filipi) makes two more adjustments,” said Silver Lake head coach Todd Rosno. “I thought that we got some decent looks. It was some quick shots and then they (E-M) got shots on the other end and we were giving up the flex back cut, but our kids fought tonight.”
The Mustangs were 1-for-11 from the floor in the period. Silver Lake’s lone bucket came at the 2:25 mark from Quinn Rosno. For E-M, their first bucket came at the seven-minute mark when Jackson Beethe knocked down his first bucket. Beethe would also knock down one more bucket along with two free throws. Kole Svec would knock down a trey and a bucket that would give the Timberwolves an 11-2 lead after one period.
In the second period, both teams combined to go 6-for-21 from the floor in the frame, but the Mustangs chipped back into the game, outscoring the Timberwolves 11-4 in the frame. E-M still led 15-13.
“Coming off of a break, I thought they played very well, but we had our lapses during the game we tried to overcome. I thought overall that we competed,” Filipi said. “They (Silver Lake) were very physical in the second quarter. I thought that played into their favor. We probably got a little tired. That hurt us in the second quarter, for their credit, they knocked down some long 3’s that are harder to defend.”
In the third quarter, the Mustangs shot 50 percent from the floor. Oakley Rosno knocked down a trey and a bucket while Blaine Simonton knocked down a trey. Matthew Hansen made two buckets and two free throws, while Jake Knehans knocked down a trey. The big quarter led to a Silver Lake advantage at 30-25.
In the fourth, E-M made the game interesting. Trailing by five with four minutes to go, Beethe made a 3-point play after he was fouled to cut the lead down to two. Beethe would then knocked down another bucket to tie the game at 34-34. After a timeout, Silver Lake answered right back, as Oakley Rosno hit a trey and two made buckets for the Mustangs to force a T-wolves timeout.
After the timeout, Jake Hansen knocked down two more buckets for the Mustangs, as Silver Lake took the victory 42-40.
Silver Lake
Oakley Rosno 16, Matthew Hansen 15, Quinn Rosno 5, Jake Knehans 3, Blaine Simonton 3
E-M
Jackson Beethe 27, Kole Svec 9, Peyton Pribyl 4
