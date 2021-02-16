KENESAW — The first time the Kenesaw and Silver Lake girls basketball teams met this season, the Mustangs pulled away late for a 13-point victory. And in Tuesday’s Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 tournament game, it looked like the game was going to play out the same way.
Silver Lake pulled away in the third quarter for an 11-point advantage going into the fourth. But even as the Mustangs did their best to milk the clock, the Blue Devils clawed their way back into the game and even cut the SL lead to just four points in the final minute.
But, despite the desperate rally to try to salvage the season, Kenesaw ran out of time, as the Mustangs made just enough free throws down the stretch to claim a 42-37 win, advancing to the subdistrict final on Thursday.
“It was a grind,” said Silver Lake head coach Keith Crowe. “We did a nice job down the stretch of making some free throws when we needed them — I know we missed some, but we hit some that were crucial to keep us ahead. I have to give (Kenesaw) credit; they didn’t back down and they didn’t stop playing. They just played harder. I was pleased we got the win.”
“The effort in the fourth quarter was fantastic. The girls didn’t give up; even though we got down by quite a bit, they knew we could claw back and they did,” said Kenesaw head coach Jace Morgan. “You can’t doubt our effort in the fourth. We gave ourselves a chance; unfortunately, we had one of those bad shooting nights and just couldn’t overcome that.”
Silver Lake’s offense was very efficient in its shot selection when it was taking care of the basketball. Against the Blue Devils’ zone defense, the Mustangs moved the ball and found the open shooter. Silver Lake started the game shooting 7-for-11 (63.6%) in the first quarter and finished the night 14-for-35 (40%)
“Any of the girls are capable of shooting the ball from the outside on a given night. We just try to get floor spacing and pass the ball quickly. If we do that, somebody’s going to be open and somebody’s going to take the shot,” the Silver Lake coach said.
More often than not, that open player was Amanda Ehrman. In that opening period for the Mustangs, Ehrman hit all four of her shots and poured in 10 points. Her efficient shooting continued throughout the game, as she was 8-for-10 for 18 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
“I told her whatever she ate for supper (Tuesday), make sure she eats it again Thursday,” Crowe said with a smile. “She’s very capable of doing that, she just hasn’t this year. She’s an excellent shooter. In practice I see it, but it was nice to see her do it in a game setting (Tuesday).”
Meanwhile, Kenesaw’s offense was struggling to get anything going on the offensive end. In the second and third quarters, the Blue Devils combined for just four field goals on 4-for-24 shooting.
Turnovers were a big part in Kenesaw’s inability to find a rhythm. The Blue Devils committed nine turnovers in the middle two quarters. The six in the third quarter helped Silver Lake outscore the Blue Devils 10-4 and go into the fourth with a 35-24 lead.
“We definitely didn’t settle in really in that first half. There was a time in a time out where we just said, ‘Hey, just take a breath. Calm down. Settle down,’ “ Morgan said. “It just took us longer to settle down. We rushed and we made some turnovers in transition... We rushed things a little bit and they were getting at us on defense. They kind of sped us up and got us out of rhythm.”
Even after Kenesaw opened the final quarter with a 3-pointer, Silver Lake maintained an 11-point advantage until the 5:05 mark, when Meadow Wagoner splashed another trey.
The Blue Devils continued to chip away at the lead with free throws and another 3-pointer from Rylee Legg. Legg also got a big offensive rebound and a putback to trim the Mustangs’ lead to just 40-36 with 49 seconds remaining.
Kenesaw had its chances as Silver Lake went 2-for-8 from the free throw line in the final 30 seconds. But the Mustangs tightened up on defense and did just enough to hold on for the win.
Silver Lake won the rebounding battle, but both squads had exceptional performances on the glass by a pair of athletes. Kenesaw’s Cassidy Gallagher led all players with 16 rebounds while Georgi tenBensel hauled in 14 rebounds.
TenBensel was one of three Mustangs to tally seven points on the night, joining Kerigan Karr and Katelyn Karr.
Silver Lake will now get ready to take on Shelton in the subdistrict final, Thursday at 7 p.m. The last time they met, the Bulldogs beat the Mustangs 40-29. Crowe said his players are excited to have the rematch.
“I’ll go home (Tuesday night) and watch some film, and we’ll try to get ready for them,” he said. “They’re an excellent team and have so much team depth. It’s going to be a very tough task to do, but it’s one that we really wanted a chance to try and get back.”
As for Kenesaw, Legg had a team-high 11 points while Wagoner totaled 10. The Kenesaw finishes its season 10-11; though, the Blue Devils entered Tuesday having won 7-of-11 games. Hope Nienhueser was the only Kenesaw senior starter, and while her contributions will be missed, the Blue Devils have a lot of hope for the future.
“I thought the girls made great strides in January. I think, as a coaching staff, we saw a lot of improvement from January to the end of the year,” the Kenesaw coach said. “I thought we were playing our best basketball before (Tuesday)... It’s exciting to think about what we have coming back next year. The seniors did a good job of leading them and showing them how to work. But I think the future’s pretty bright for this group.”
Kenesaw (10-11)...11 9 4 13 — 37
Silver Lake (14-8)..16 9 10 7 — 42
Kenesaw (37)
Rylee Legg 3-12 1-2 11, Cassidy Gallagher 2-5 0-0 4, Meadow Wagoner 3-12 2-6 10, Hope Nienhueser 3-9 2-4 9, Chloe Uden 0-2 0-0 0, Dominga Sanchez 0-6 0-0 0, Halle Nienhueser 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 13-50 5-12 37.
Silver Lake (42)
Kerrigan Karr 2-7 2-2 7, Amanda Ehrman 8-10 0-0 18, Katelyn Karr 2-6 2-4 7, Georgi tenBensel 2-9 2-6 7, Samantha Bonifas 0-2 3-4 3, Madison Miller 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 14-35 9-16 42.
Harvard vs. Shelton
KENESAW — The Harvard girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday night with a 68-15 loss in the Class D-1, Subdistrict 8 tournament in Kenesaw.
The Cardinals finished the year 3-20. They faced off with Shelton three times this season, but the Bulldogs took all three meetings by an average of 44.7 points. Harvard ended the year losing its final six games.
Scoring production could be a concern for the Cardinals next season. Harvard averaged just 30.4 points per game, and three of its top four scorers were seniors this year. Aimee Whetstine-jones will be the leading returning scorer, after she was second on the team with an average of 10 points per game.
Shelton has proven to be a top squad in D-1 this year, tallying a record of 19-5 on the season. Only one of the Bulldogs’ five losses is to a D-1 team. Shelton will face off with Silver Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m. for the subdistrict title. The Bulldogs won the last meeting 40-29.
