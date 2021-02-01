ROSELAND — Whenever it’s tournament time, the philosophy is survive and advance. And Monday, the Silver Lake boys basketball team needed to exhaust every bit of fight it had in it in order to survive its battle with Franklin and advance in the Twin Valley Conference tournament.
The game’s physical nature more resembled a football game at times rather than a basketball contest. But, even though they didn’t hold a lead until late in the third quarter, the Mustangs held on to grind out a 43-33 win over the Flyers.
“I was so proud of our kids for just battling,” said Silver Lake coach Todd Rosno. “At the end of the day it’s conference and districts, it’s win by one and keep going...Franklin came out and played hard and played well. But we wanted the opportunity to play in the semifinal Thursday, and now we have that opportunity.”
“I was proud of our effort (Monday),” said Franklin head coach Phillip Baumgart. “We didn’t quit; we knew what we needed to do and for the most part we did an excellent job... Unfortunately shots didn’t fall for us.”
Both teams struggled from the field, combining to go 24-for-100 (24%) from the floor, with Silver Lake shooting 12-for-58 (20.7%). Those missed shots were a big reason the game was not similar to an early meeting the two schools had two weeks ago, when the Mustangs won 66-38.
The Flyers jumped out to a 12-4 lead after the first quarter — when the Mustangs were 1-for-17 from the floor — and still held a four-point going into halftime. But after allowing five field goals in the opening period, Silver Lake held Franklin to just seven made shot attempts the rest of the game.
A big reason for that defensive success was the full-court press the Mustangs applied, forcing 20 turnovers.
“We’ve unfortunately had a problem with turnovers this year. We didn’t turn it over as much as we normally do, but it was still more than I’d like,” Baumgart said. “I was honestly kind of surprised because they haven’t shown that kind of press. It’s usually more of a 2-2-1, and they kind of threw a different one which threw us for a curveball.”
“We haven’t used (that press) at all this season,” Rosno said. “There are a lot of things we’re going to start doing going forward in the month of February. We’ll see where it takes us.”
Franklin’s defense was effective as well. Baumgart knew Silver Lake’s Oakley Rosno would be a tough challenge for his squad, but the Flyers held him to 0-for-6 shooting in the first quarter and just 3-for-16 shooting through the first three periods.
Even in the fourth, Oakley made just one field goal attempt, but he was able to get to the free-throw line, where he made six of nine shots in the fourth quarter alone.
Rebounding also proved to be a big factor in the game, as the Mustangs won the battle of the boards 43-34. Oakley led Silver Lake with 13 rebounds — completing a double-double for the SL junior. Matthew Hansen and Logan Greenough added nine and eight rebounds, respectively.
Oakley also finished with a game-high 20 points.
Nick Baker and Levi Lennemann each tallied a team-high 11 points, while Baker also pulled down 11 rebounds. Franklin will have some time to prepare for its next game, which isn’t until Feb. 19 against Red Cloud.
“The guys keep coming to practice every day. They are getting better. I told them I wish it would show on the scoreboard and we’d get some wins. They’re playing close games and not getting blown out... We’re hanging in there; they’re competitors and they’re not giving up, which is all I can ask for.”
As for the Mustangs, they’ll take on a Lawrence-Nelson squad, which beat them 41-38 on Friday, in the TVC semifinals.
“There’s an eye test where you look at a team and you know they’re this or that. I don’t know what team think of us. I don’t care what they think of us. We collectively come to work every day in practice, we’re 10-5, the kids have beaten some decent teams this year, and the kids love playing the game,” the Mustangs coach said. “We’ll come back to work (Tuesday) and we’ll prep for a semifinal game on Thursday.”
Around the tourney
SHELTON — On the other side of the bracket of the TVC tournament, Blue Hill defeated Deshler 42-36 to advance to the semifinals, where the Bobcats will play Shelton. The Bulldogs beat Harvard 57-21.
Franklin (2-13).........12 6 8 7 — 38
SL (10-5)..............4 10 15 14 — 43
Franklin (38)
Nick Baker 11, Miles Cleveland 7, Spencer Wentworth 4, Levi Lennemann 11
Silver Lake (43)
Oakley Rosno 20, Blaine Simonton 5, Matthew Hansen 4, Jake Knehans 3, Logan Greenough 6, Derek Zubrod 2, Quinn Rosno 3
