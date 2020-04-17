Todd Neeley
Hastings Tribune
LINCOLN — Coming into a first-round match up with Spencer-Naper in the state tournament Thursday in Lincoln, Silver Lake coach Damon McDonald was licking his chops.
The game plan was simple — the Mustangs would pound the ball and take advantage of their height and size inside.
In the end, however, the Pirates turned that plan on its ear in advancing to the semifinals with a 55-51 win over Silver Lake at Lincoln East High School Thursday.
With the victory, the Pirates (22-3) advance to a semifinal match up today with Falls City Sacred Heart .
“Realistically, I felt that with our size we would be way overpowering,” McDonald said. “We said we were going to make them shoot over the top of us and just man up and see who had better post players. Somehow they were just shooting over the top of us.”
Although Silver Lake took Spencer-Naper’s leading scorer out of the equation in the first half of the boys Class D-1 tilt at Lincoln East High School, it was the other half that hurt the Mustangs.
The Mustangs kept S-N leading scorer 6-3 Kurk Dummer at bay, as the 6-3 senior was held to just 6 first-half points. Silver Lake held Dummer to just six in the first half and 14 for the game.
The biggest damage came from 6-2 forward junior Matt Alford, who blew up for 18 first-half points to lead S-N with a 29-21 lead into the halftime break. Alford was quieted in the second half, finishing with a game-high 25.
Alford hit four of his first five field goals of the contest in ending Silver Lake’s (21-3) first trip to state.
Coupled with Alford’s inside scoring, Silver Lake committed nine turnovers in the first half.
McDonald said S-N’s defense did a good job of taking the Mustangs away from their bread and butter on offense.
Spencer-Naper was deadly from the field in the first quarter, hitting 7-of-13 field goals in leading 16-10 after one period.
The Pirates extended their lead to 27-17 with 1:29 to play in the second quarter, before Silver Lake cut the lead to 29-21 just before half. The Mustangs led just once in the game at 5-4.
Silver Lake opened the second half with a 10-6 run to cut the S-N lead to 35-31, before Dummer converted on a three-point play at the 2:50 mark of the third to make it 38-31 Pirates. S-N held a 40-33 lead going into the final quarter.
Trailing 45-37 after a Pirate timeout with 5:31 to play, Mustang junior guard Michael Shaw drilled a three-pointer from the right wing and moments later 6-4 senior Adam Klein converted on a layup to cut the lead to 45-42 with 4:20 left.
Silver Lake cut the lead the three one more time, when 6-6 junior Derek Meyer scored his second of just two field goals in the game with 1:06 to play, cutting the S-N lead to 50-47.
Meyer spent most of the second half on the bench, after being called for his fourth foul midway through the third quarter.
Silver Lake had the momentum until moments after cutting the lead to three, 6-5 senior Nick Trausch was called for a crucial charging foul, eliminating a layup that would have cut the lead to one.
But the Pirates were deadly from the free-throw line in the second half, with a 16-of-24 performance that iced the win.
After scoring nine first-half points, Klein kept Silver Lake in the game with 15 points in the second half to finish with 24.
Despite playing better in the second half, Silver Lake was unable to overcome S-N’s solid ball handling.
The Pirates committed just two turnovers in the second half and just six for the entire contest. The Mustangs committed 12 miscues, including only three in the final two quarters.
The Mustangs outrebounded the Pirates 22-17 in the game, including seven boards from Trausch. Shaw added 11 points for Silver Lake, hitting the Mustangs’ only long ball in the game.
McDonald said although disappointing, his team’s first trip to state is something to build on.
Spencer-Naper (55)
Kaczor 1-4 2-2, Kayl 0-2 0-2, Riha 1-7 4-4, Alford 9-14 7-9, Dummer 5-12 4-10, Carlson 0-1 1-2, Fletcher 0-0 0-0, Drueke 0-0 0-0, Thaler 1-2 1-1, B. Kayl 0-0 1-1, Hammon 0-2 0-0, Kersch 0-1 0-0, M. Alford 0-0 0-0, Team 18-47 20-30 55
Silver Lake (51)
V. Shaw 0-5 2-2, M. Shaw 3-13 4-5, Trausch 2-5 1-3, Klein 9-12 4-5, Meyer 2-7 3-4, Konen 0-0 0-0, Parr 0-0 0-0, Danehey 0-0 0-0, Kosse 0-0 0-0, Conner 0-0 0-0, Erickson 1-1 0-0, Jacobitz 0-0 0-0, Team 17-43 13-19 51
Three-point field goals — S-N 1-9 (Riha 1-2, Kaczor 0-2, T. Kayl 0-2, Alford 0-1, Dummer 0-2) SL 1-10 (M. Shaw 1-6, V. Shaw 1-3, Trausch 0-1). Rebounds — SL 22 (Trausch 7) S-N 17 (Dummer 6). Turnovers — SL 12, S-N 6. Total fouls — SL 25, S-N 18. Fouled out — Kosse, Meyer, Trausch. Technicals — none.
