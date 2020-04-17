ERIK BUDERUS
Hastings Tribune
OMAHA — The state track and field meet at Omaha Burke Stadium had an ominous beginning for the defending champion Silver Lake girls team. But the ending couldn’t have been better scripted if it were a Hollywood blockbuster.
The Mustangs mounted a furious rally to pass heavily favored Humphrey St. Francis and retain their Class D girls state championship on the heels of spectacular performance’s from junior Scottie Shaw and sophomore Jordane Choquette.
Silver Lake’s chances of repeating as champions looked bleak after the team failed to medal in the 3,200 relay and Humphrey St. Francis won. In fact, the Flyers held a sizable 20-6 lead after the first day of state competition.
But Silver Lake coach Toni Fowler turned to Choquette and Shaw with words of encouragement following the relay.
“I told them that was only one event and that we weren’t out of it,” Fowler said. “I told them it was time for the Jordane and Scottie show since they were the only two competitors we had left with events.
“I’m so proud of them , they’re just incredible.”
The duo responded with five medals Saturday — including two first place medals. Shaw finished third in both the 1,600 (5:29.657) and 800 (2:22.302).
Choquette racked up first place finishes in the 200 (26.287) and 300 hurdles (45.459) and a second place finish in the 400 (59.238).
The performances, combined with Shaw’s third place finish in Friday’s 3,200 gave the Mustangs 46 points — enough to outdistance Humphrey St. Francis’ 45.
“We’re small but mighty,” Choquette said as the team took only four members to the medal stand Saturday afternoon. “I was pretty upset after we didn’t medal (in the 3,200 relay Friday). So I just used that to motivate me (Saturday). It feels great to win.”
Shaw echoed Choquette’s remarks.
“We had to overcome a lot this year — girls were injured or sick, and we didn’t have a very big team,” she said. “But we knew we were capable of doing this. We knew (Humphrey St. Francis) was going to be tough, but anything is possible at state track.”
For Fowler and sprinting/hurdles coach Charlie Shoemaker, who also coaches the Silver Lake boys team, the second championship was just as sweet as the first.
“I think I’m shell-shocked,” Fowler said. “The girls have worked so hard and were so determined. They were a little down after they didn’t medal (in the 3,200 relay) but they knew we weren’t out of it. I just told them what we needed in each event and they went out and did it.”
Angela Glaser of Spalding/Spalding Academy won the 800 (2:21.942) and Lindsey Sanne of Clearwater won the 1,600 (5:26.992). Jerilee Landgren of Wheeler Central won the 400 (58.860).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.