BLADEN — After working for Silver Lake Public Schools for a combined 63 years, Sue Bradley and Cleo Mousel said farewell to the school Tuesday with a retirement reception at the elementary school here.
Friends, family, and current and former students came out to wish the retirees well. The school board presented each with a rocking chair engraved with their dates of service to the district.
Bradley came to the school district in 1983 and has been teaching for 40 years.
She said she wanted to be a teacher since high school. Her mother was a teacher, and she enjoyed working with younger children as a high school student.
“I always liked working with little kids,” she said.
Bradley began her teaching career in Naponee, teaching students in kindergarten through third grade. After two years, she got a job at the elementary school in Roseland where she taught first- and second-grade students.
When the Bladen and Roseland schools consolidated in the 1980s, Bradley started teaching second-grade students at the Silver Lake elementary school in Bladen.
In her classroom, she had a carpeted bathtub where students could take turns reading. She said it was a great way to encourage students to love reading, which is one of her hobbies, as well. She would read to students at least once a day.
Anthony Niemeyer, who graduated from Silver Lake High School this year, remembers that bathtub from his days in second grade.
“We used to fight over where we would read,” he said with a chuckle. “Looking back on it, it wasn’t very comfortable.”
Now that Bradley is retiring, the tub also has retired to her backyard, where she plans to use it to plant flowers.
Bradley is sad to leave the school but is looking to spending more time with her 2-year-old granddaughter.
“It’s going to seem weird for me when school starts and I’m not going to be here,” she said.
Duane Arntt, elementary principal, described Bradley as a likable teacher who will be difficult to replace.
“She’s done a great job,” he said. “It will be tough to lose a person with that kind of educational background.”
Superintendent Terry Bauer thanked Bradley for her service as a supportive staff member.
“She’s given a lot of years to the district,” he said. “All the students sing her praises.”
Where Bradley spent her time in the elementary building, Cleo Mousel usually was seen at the high school in Roseland.
Mousel has been a member of the school staff for 29 years.
She became involved in the school as any average mother of two. She served as room mother and went on field trips. She helped decorate for the post-prom party and other celebrations.
Eventually, Mousel was asked to join the school staff to manage concession stands. The following year, she was asked to serve as sponsor for the cheerleading team. For the last 20 years, she also was the high school executive secretary.
Bauer said he has known Mousel for 13 years since he joined the district and described her as a kind and caring person.
“She would do anything for a student,” he said. “She embodies what Silver Lake is all about. She will be missed greatly.”
As the cheerleading sponsor, Mousel helped girls learn about the importance of giving back to the community. Cheerleading squads at Silver Lake have helped organize bloodmobiles, volunteered at Adams County FairFest and organized numerous benefits to help fellow classmates and alumni.
Crystal L’Heureux of Axtell, a former cheerleader who graduated from Silver Lake in 2003, said Mousel was a great influence in her life and even served as personal attendant at L’Heureux’s wedding.
She said Mousel was involved all over the school, as well as the town of Roseland.
“She just did everything,” L’Heureux said. “She was a jack of all trades. When something needed to be done, she was the one who came to the rescue.”
One of the ways Mousel showed appreciation for others was through candy grams — poster boards with messages that include candy bars to replace key words.
Mousel said she saw the idea on social media years ago and started making them for retiring teachers and staff, as well as offering candy grams for weddings and baby showers.
“I wanted to do something different than the norm,” she said.
Natalia Cassell, a junior at Silver Lake, made a candy gram of her own for Mousel as a way to pay her back for all the times she crafted candy grams for others.
Cassell has been on the cheerleading squad for two years. She described Mousel as a positive and uplifting person who went out of her way to help others.
“She put in way more work than she needed to,” Cassell said. “She always made sure the cheerleaders were happy and everybody else was happy.”
Mousel is retiring to be able to spend more time with her husband, who is having health issues.
She said she will miss being around the students and being involved with their lives every day.
“I like getting to know the kids and being a part of their lives,” she said.
