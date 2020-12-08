ROSELAND — The Mustangs of Silver Lake (1-1) struggled to execute on offense Tuesday against the Axtell Wildcats (1-2). The Mustangs shot just 19% from the field as they fell behind from the opening tip.
“It’s hard when you have to dig yourself out of a hole from the get go,” said Mustangs head coach Keith Crowe.
Despite their poor shooting performance, the Mustangs forced 21 turnovers before eventually falling 36-30 to the Wildcats.
“I was pretty pleased with the defense overall,” said Crowe. “We held them to 36 and that’s not bad, it was just our offensive execution that we were struggling with and our confidence.”
The Mustangs got off to a slow start on the offensive end of the court with junior Katelyn Karr scoring all four first-quarter points.
“I think we missed some great opportunities to score, especially early in the game, and I think it bothered the girls and they lost a little bit of confidence in themselves. If we make those few early, easy baskets I think their confidence stays high and we get going,” said Crowe.
The Mustangs trailed the Wildcats 4-9 after one quarter.
The shooting woes continued for the Mustangs in the second quarter as the Wildcats extended their lead to 12 points. With just over three minutes left to play in the half sophomore Georgi tenBensel nailed a pair of free throws, sparking a 7-0 run for the Mustangs. Senior Kerigan Karr added a bucket and tenBensil connected from beyond the arc with 1.2 seconds left to cut the Wildcats lead to just five points as the first half came to a close.
The Mustangs forced two quick turnovers and scored on their first possession of the second half on a basket by Kerigan Karr to make it 20-17 in favor of the Wildcats. The Mustangs cut the lead to just one points on another bucket from Kerigan Karr with 4:05 left in the third quarter. The Wildcats would outscored the Mustangs 6-3 in the final minutes giving them a 28-24 lead with one quarter left to play.
The Wildcats went 4-8 from the charity stripe early in the fourth quarter as they extended their lead 32-24. With under three minutes left to play, Kerigan Karr knocked down back to back trey’s for the Mustangs. Kerigan would score all 15 of the Mustangs second half points.
“She has really stepped up this year and she has a lot of confidence in herself and that’s what we need out of her,” said Crowe of his senior guard. “We just need to get the rest of the girls up to that level where they are playing with that type of confidence.”
The Wildcats would hold on to win 36-30 over the Mustangs.
“It boiled down to they were making shots and we weren’t,” said Crowe. “The thing that I’m proud of the girls for is that they gave great effort and we worked extremely hard, I’m not upset about that at all. We missed a lot of shots we usually make and just need to be more productive on offense.”
Kerigan Karr led all scorers with 19 points for the Mustangs.
Junior Jesse Bertrand scored 17 points for the Wildcats.
Axtell.......................9 11 8 8 — 26
SL............................4 11 9 6 — 30
Axtell (36)
Jesse Bertrand 17, Lexie Eckhoff 3, Trinity Houchin 6, Paige Lindau 4, Jayden Robinson 2, Jacey Smidt 4.
Silver Lake (30)
Samantha Bonifas 2, Katelyn Karr 4, Kerigan Karr 19, Georgi tenBensel 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.