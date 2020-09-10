The Silver Lake Mustangs (5-3) Thursday faced a tough Shelton squad, which was on a seven-game winning streak after losing the first of the season.
The Bulldogs (7-2) struggled early handling the tough serves of the Mustangs. Silver Lake had six ace serves on the night as they went on to sweep the Bulldogs 25-17, 25-22, 27-25.
“All of our girls are really aggressive servers and that usually gives us a big advantage,” said Mustangs head coach Jenn tenBensel. “I think our serving was a big part of our win tonight.”
The Mustangs jumped out to a 9-4 lead early in the opening set. Seniors Madison Miller and Kerigan Karr had one and two ace serves, respectively, to start the match. Sophomore Georgi tenBensel tallied six kills to lead the Mustangs to a 25-17 victory.
In set two the Bulldogs took a quick 5-3 lead. But it didn’t take the Mustangs long to find their momentum as they got five different hitters involved in the offense.
“We have a lot of really great hitters, everyone is a threat,” tenBensel said. “Our libero does a great job telling the hitters where to put the ball and our setters also do a great job of mixing it up and are capable of making different sets. They all have a lot of confidence in one another and are very aggressive at the net.”
Georgie tenBensel tallied five more kills in the second set and fellow sophomore Lexi Wenglre added three. Down 19-24 the Bulldogs rattled off three straight points to get to within two points of the Mustangs. Junior setter Amanda Ehrman connected with tenBensel for a kill on the final point of set, giving the Mustangs and 25-22 victory.
The Bulldogs built a 13-7 lead to start the third set but the Mustangs would not back down which is something coach tenBensel attests her veteran squad.
“These girls have played a lot of volleyball,” tenBensel said. “The juniors and seniors have played since they were freshman and and they are great leaders. It’s nice to have that experience and leadership when things get a little rough, and tonight they are able to play through and make things happen.”
Both teams traded points right down to the wire where the Mustangs would edge out the Bulldogs 27-25 to win the match
“We didn’t play great defense tonight, we were a little slow and sluggish and they were not talking as much as they can,” said tenBensel. “A win is a win but we definitely have so things we are still working on and trying to improve every day.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.