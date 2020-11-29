The Silver Lake boys basketball team plans to be competitive this season.

The Mustangs, which was without any seniors, finished 8-15 last year.

"The goals will be high for this team to compete each night," coach Todd Rosno said. "We will set goals as a team and, in setting goals, the players focus and work will determine the completion of these goals."

Silver Lake returns two-year starters in junior Oakley Rosno and senior Matthew Hansen, and one-year starters in senior Blake Simonton, sophomore Jake Knehans and senior Logan Greenough.

Rosno averaged 18 points, 5 assists and 3 steals per game last year, while Hansen averaged 7 points and 6 rebounds, Simonton 6 points and 3 rebounds, Knehans 4 points and 2 rebounds and Greenough 4 points and 4 rebounds.

Looking to contribute this season are seniors Derek Zubrod and Lane Parr, junior Brock Karr, sophomore Cody Pankoke, and freshmen Quinn Rosno and Keaton Karr.

