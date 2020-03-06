Dorothy and Donna Lambert, sisters who live in Grand Island, take a different approach to their art that they each believe complements one another’s work.
Dorothy’s paintings and Donna’s photographs are on display at the Gallery on Lincoln Ave, 221 N. Lincoln Ave., through the end of March. The reception is 5-7:30 p.m. March 7.
The gallery is typically open 1-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
“Her stuff is so stunning; she has such a great eye for it,” Donna said of her sister’s paintings.
Dorothy sometimes will take a photograph for reference, but for the most part she paints from memory. Donna, on the other hand, photographs what she sees.
“I think that’s why we balance each other a little bit,” Donna said.
Dorothy taught for 46 years, teaching K-12 art and 7-12 English, in several different school districts in central Nebraska.
“I loved teaching, it was a perfect career for me, but I didn’t do a lot of painting when I was teaching,” she said. “That energy went into the teaching instead of the painting.”
It wasn’t until she retired that she really got into painting.
“When I first started painting I kept thinking this is not the way you should be doing this and then I gradually realized I liked the way it was coming out,” she said.
She starts by painting the canvas a very dark, nearly black color.
“So the lines that show up are actually the background showing through,” she said. “It gives you the same effect as if it were outlined, but it’s a little bit different because the shapes relate to each other a little bit differently. I found it lends itself well to the kind of things I’m interested in because I paint mostly from memory.”
Dorothy paints landscapes from Nebraska, Wyoming, Colorado and Arizona.
“The desert is ideal for me because of the simplicity and the colors that show up,” she said. “It really makes it easy for me to incorporate into my style.”
Donna has been working in photography for 40 years, but has gotten more into it in the last 10-12 years.
When it comes to her photography, the light and movement of a scene are what she notices most.
“I kind of like to pull that out for people to notice it because I find it interesting,” she said. “It’s what I notice most of all, I think.”
Her contribution to the show at Gallery on Lincoln Ave includes three black-and-white photos of flowers.
She particularly likes her photo of zenias.
“I take pictures randomly with the idea that I’ll look at them later and see what it was that caught my attention,” she said. “When I went back to that one I realized the pattern of the petals is what was really striking about that.”
The flowers themselves were a mundane peach color.
“When I switched it to black-and-white it really brought that out more,” she said.
Most of Donna’s photos on display at Gallery on Lincoln Ave are printed on metal, because she said it provides an added depth.
Dorothy said she appreciates that her sister’s photography presents things in real life that the viewer may not have noticed.
Dorothy referenced Donna’s photograph “To the Other Side” in which the sky is reflected on a wet highway in South Dakota.
“I kind of lingered in that area thinking it would rain and be an interesting effect,” Donna said. “I was a couple miles down the road. I jumped back in the car and drove all the way back down there when the rain started and got there just as the rain was coming down that road. The reflection of the clouds and the sky, and the raindrops hitting it was such an interesting effect. People go by and they don’t notice that because they are trying to get on with their day. I think it’s nice to be able to show people that kind of thing.”
Though they both live in Grand Island, the sisters have a presence in Hastings and have shared a booth at Art in the Park.
“Hastings has a really good base of artists there,” Donna said. “It seems like they have a real variety.”
She was impressed by the turnout for Art in the Park.
“I was really surprised by how many people came out the very first time I was there,” she said. “It was constant throughout the day. I think they do a really good job of that.”
Donna worked for 30 years in the tool room at Baldwin Filters in Kearney.
She also has worked as a medication aide at a nursing home and managed a nursing home housekeeping department.
“Basically I’m a housekeeper and a factory worker and proud of it,” she said. “You’ve got to have us.”
